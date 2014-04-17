Vera Wang Returns to White Bridal Dresses for Spring 2015

There's no question that Vera Wang pushes boundaries as a designer. After a season of tapping into bridal's darker side with black wedding gowns, followed by a collection of modern black-and-white numbers, and then, most recently, experimenting with vibrant pink hues, the designer has shaken things up yet again—with a return to white for spring 2015.

In her classic succinct way, Wang encapsulated the essence of the collection in just a few words: "Lightness of Being: Delicate and Disciplined. Sensual and Seductive." Sure enough, there was a delicate, airy quality to her spring creations, each crafted from the softest of tulle, hand-gathered and hand-draped over second-skin nude lining, with Chantilly lace applique accents and textured ruched detailing.

Intentionally ordered in succession of drama, the collection is meant to be taken in starting from the simple slinky bias-cut gown to the extravagantly ornate tulle ball gown. But in between the two are five standouts, three of which are new silhouettes for the brand: the sheer long-sleeve Chantilly lace shirtwaist gown (pictured above, left), the sleeveless crewneck tulle gown (second from left), and the high-low ball gown (right). Wang's bridal separates, first met with surprise and then awe, include a web lace blouse and a full tulle ball gown skirt. And romantic lace-trim ivory-nude tulle A-line has proven to be a favorite so far (second from right).

In lieu of a bridal show this season, a video was created to introduce the collection on a global scale. With a gloomy forest serving as the backdrop, Wang's spring collection comes across as hauntingly beautiful. Watch the clip below and then see Vera Wang's 20-piece bridal collection in our gallery.