Vera Wang Returns to White Bridal Dresses for Spring 2015

Andrea Cheng
Apr 17, 2014 @ 1:03 pm

There's no question that Vera Wang pushes boundaries as a designer. After a season of tapping into bridal's darker side with black wedding gowns, followed by a collection of modern black-and-white numbers, and then, most recently, experimenting with vibrant pink hues, the designer has shaken things up yet again—with a return to white for spring 2015.

In her classic succinct way, Wang encapsulated the essence of the collection in just a few words: "Lightness of Being: Delicate and Disciplined. Sensual and Seductive." Sure enough, there was a delicate, airy quality to her spring creations, each crafted from the softest of tulle, hand-gathered and hand-draped over second-skin nude lining, with Chantilly lace applique accents and textured ruched detailing.

Intentionally ordered in succession of drama, the collection is meant to be taken in starting from the simple slinky bias-cut gown to the extravagantly ornate tulle ball gown. But in between the two are five standouts, three of which are new silhouettes for the brand: the sheer long-sleeve Chantilly lace shirtwaist gown (pictured above, left), the sleeveless crewneck tulle gown (second from left), and the high-low ball gown (right). Wang's bridal separates, first met with surprise and then awe, include a web lace blouse and a full tulle ball gown skirt. And romantic lace-trim ivory-nude tulle A-line has proven to be a favorite so far (second from right).

In lieu of a bridal show this season, a video was created to introduce the collection on a global scale. With a gloomy forest serving as the backdrop, Wang's spring collection comes across as hauntingly beautiful. Watch the clip below and then see Vera Wang's 20-piece bridal collection in our gallery.

Vera Wang

Ivory V-neck bias cut silk chiffon halter gown
Vera Wang

Ivory strapless soft mermaid silk crepe gown with cut-out back and cowl detail
Vera Wang

Ivory V-neck silk charmeuse mermaid gown with gathered tulle accent sweep
Vera Wang

Ivory Chantilly lace shirtwaist gown with hand applique corded lace and hand embroidered pearl and crystal grosgrain belt
Vera Wang

Ivory sleeveless crew neck soft tulle gown with gathered detail and empire godets
Vera Wang

Ivory and nude strapless pleated A-line gown with sweetheart neckline and hand placed ruched technique bodice accented by mermaid Chantilly lace underlay skirt
Vera Wang

Ivory and nude hand draped tulle soft mermaid gown with hand applique Chantilly lace skirt accented by tulle overlay
Vera Wang

Ivory pleated tulle mermaid gown with sweetheart neckline, cotton ribbon straps, cut-out back and godet skirt
Vera Wang

Ivory one-shoulder mermaid gown with hand applique lace and floral beading accented by a soft tulle skirt
Vera Wang

Ivory and nude strapless hand draped tulle mermaid gown
Vera Wang

Ivory strapless mermaid gown with hand applique lace, flower embroidery and silk organza crescent technique
Vera Wang

Ivory and nude tulle A-line gown with lace trim detailing on bodice and skirt
Vera Wang

Ivory and nude A-line gown with sweetheart neckline accented by hand draped tulle bodice and straps
Vera Wang

Ivory and nude high-low ball gown with hand applique Chantilly lace bodice and skirt accented by ruched tulle details and silk organza crescent technique
Vera Wang

Ivory web lace long-sleeve blouse and ivory tulle ball gown skirt with ruched details
Vera Wang

Ivory deep V-neck silk charmeuse halter ball gown with ruched tulle skirt and Chantilly lace applique accents
Vera Wang

Ivory strapless sweetheart ball gown with hand gathered tulle bodice and ruched tulle technique overlay
Vera Wang

Ivory strapless bra with hand draped tulle detailing and organza flower technique, with ivory tulle ball gown skirt with ruched details
Vera Wang

Ivory tulle ball gown with pleated bodice accented by cotton straps with ruffle accent and ruched skirt with floral embroidery
Vera Wang

Ivory tulle ball gown with draped bodice, cotton straps and lace technique accented by silk chiffon and tulle technique

