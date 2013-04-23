See Vera Wang's New Wedding Dress Collection: 17 Black and White Gowns to Play on "Modern Sensuality"

Courtesy Photo
Randy Miller
Apr 23, 2013 @ 8:00 am

When we caught up with Vera Wang at the Tribeca Film Festival she promised us "a whole new statement" for her spring 2014 bridal collection, and did she ever deliver! The celebrity-loved bridal designer put on a memorable and bold show for spring 2014 by mixing in black for graphic designs, from small pops like leather opera gloves to high-impact two-tone gowns and a Y-neck architectural dress, both shown above. "The collection celebrates a sense of architecture and discipline," she told editors, adding that she wanted to "express a new level of modern sensuality." Leave it to Vera to push the boundaries of bridal. Click the photo to see the entire show.

1 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Sleeveless v-neck silk crepe sof mermaid gown
Advertisement
2 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Strapless silk crepe soft mermaid gown with sheer back detail
3 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Chantilly lace sleeveless v-neck soft mermaid gown
Advertisement
4 of 17 Courtesy Photo

One shoulder silk faille gown with hand wrapped detail at bodice
Advertisement
5 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Sheer back strapless gown with silk satin organza skirt and hand draped accents
Advertisement
6 of 17 Courtesy Photo

V-neck sleeveless lace mermaid gown with hand appliqued Chantilly lace accents
Advertisement
7 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Strapless multi lace gown with hand pieced Chantilly lace details
Advertisement
8 of 17 Courtesy Photo

A-line gown with rose lace bodice
Advertisement
9 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Chantilly lace soft mermaid gown with lace accent
Advertisement
10 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Mermaid lace gown with silk organza overlay
Advertisement
11 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Lace strapless A-line gown with black web lace
Advertisement
12 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Strapless sweetheart tulle gown with micro hand gathered tulle bodice
Advertisement
13 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Strapless gown with hand draped silk skirt
Advertisement
14 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Sheer back strapless mermaid gown with silk stitched bodice
Advertisement
15 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Strapless gown with diamond quilted bodice and silk organza skirt
Advertisement
16 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Y-neck architectural silk mermaid gown
Advertisement
17 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Strapless silk satin faced organza and tulle gown

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!