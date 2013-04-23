See Vera Wang's New Wedding Dress Collection: 17 Black and White Gowns to Play on "Modern Sensuality"

When we caught up with Vera Wang at the Tribeca Film Festival she promised us "a whole new statement" for her spring 2014 bridal collection, and did she ever deliver! The celebrity-loved bridal designer put on a memorable and bold show for spring 2014 by mixing in black for graphic designs, from small pops like leather opera gloves to high-impact two-tone gowns and a Y-neck architectural dress, both shown above. "The collection celebrates a sense of architecture and discipline," she told editors, adding that she wanted to "express a new level of modern sensuality." Leave it to Vera to push the boundaries of bridal. Click the photo to see the entire show.