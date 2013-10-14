Vera Wang's Latest Bridal Collection Has Us Rethinking Pink

Vera Wang’s fall 2014 bridal collection was all about one hue: pink! Ever the innovator, Wang snubbed white once again (not that we’re shocked) and showed wedding gowns in vibrant hues of petal, rose, coral and peony — with bow details and large flower appliqués to match. “Pink as sensual, pink as seductive, pink as dreamy, pink as sophisticated, pink as strong, pink as cool. Think pink!” Wang stated about the collection. We are loving the designer’s bolder take on bridal, and the details on the dreamy gowns certainly popped. The dresses, in both voluminous and slinky silhouettes, breezed down the runway to the tunes of a music box and featured the intricate craftsmanship Wang’s bridal house is known and revered for. This collection certainly screamed modern bride, and it has us rethinking nuptial style. Click through the gallery to see the entire collection.

