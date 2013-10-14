Vera Wang's Latest Bridal Collection Has Us Rethinking Pink

Courtesy (2)
Kelsey Glein
Oct 14, 2013 @ 3:32 pm

Vera Wang’s fall 2014 bridal collection was all about one hue: pink! Ever the innovator, Wang snubbed white once again (not that we’re shocked) and showed wedding gowns in vibrant hues of petal, rose, coral and peony — with bow details and large flower appliqués to match. “Pink as sensual, pink as seductive, pink as dreamy, pink as sophisticated, pink as strong, pink as cool. Think pink!” Wang stated about the collection. We are loving the designer’s bolder take on bridal, and the details on the dreamy gowns certainly popped. The dresses, in both voluminous and slinky silhouettes, breezed down the runway to the tunes of a music box and featured the intricate craftsmanship Wang’s bridal house is known and revered for. This collection certainly screamed modern bride, and it has us rethinking nuptial style. Click through the gallery to see the entire collection.

MORE:
12 Non-Traditional Engagement Rings
100 Memorable Celebrity Wedding Moments
8 Wedding Styling Tips for Your Big Day

1 of 15 Curtesy

Vera Wang

Petal strapless silk mermaid gown with organic flower detail accented by tulle hand draping and cascading bias cut silk organza flanges
Advertisement
2 of 15 Courtesy

Vera Wang

Petal strapless silk organza ball gown with hand draped bodice accented by organic flower, grosgrain shoulder strap and peony faille blossom
3 of 15 Courtesy

Vera Wang

Petal strapless silk ball gown with hand draped tulle bodice and organic flower detail accented by silk organza ruffles
Advertisement
4 of 15 Courtesy

Vera Wang

Petal strapless silk gazaar ball gown with hand draped bodice accented by exposed corset neckline and peony organic pleated flower
Advertisement
5 of 15 Courtesy

Vera Wang

Rose strapless silk ball gown with hand applique Chantilly lace bodice, grosgrain bows and draped skirt accented by crystal pleated tulle detail
Advertisement
6 of 15 Courtesy

Vera Wang

Rose strapless silk sweetheart mermaid gown with hand draped tulle detail accented by circle cluster lace and floral beaded embroidery
Advertisement
7 of 15 Courtesy

Vera Wang

Rose strapless silk ball gown with hand draped tulle bodice accented by vermicelli beading at neckline and skirt with floral beaded embroidery
Advertisement
8 of 15 Courtesy

Vera Wang

Coral strapless circle cluster and butterfly lace ball gown with tumbled tulle accented by organic flower detail and floral beaded embroidery
Advertisement
9 of 15 Courtesy

Vera Wang

Coral strapless silk mermaid gown with organza flange detail accented by faille blossom, pleated organza and floral beaded embroidery
Advertisement
10 of 15 Courtesy

Vera Wang

Coral strapless hand pleated silk faille and honeycomb tulle mermaid gown with horsehair ribbons, organic flower detail and floral beaded embroidery. Coral underlay with hand applique Chantilly lace and floral beaded embroidery
Advertisement
11 of 15 Courtesy

Vera Wang

Coral strapless silk ball gown with hand applique Chantilly lace, gauze draping and floral beaded embroidery
Advertisement
12 of 15 Courtesy

Vera Wang

Coral strapless chiffon mermaid gown with alternating pleat bodice, organic flower detail and pleated tier skirt
Advertisement
13 of 15 Courtesy

Vera Wang

Peony strapless faille ball gown with hand draped bodice, open back detail, faille blossom and floral beaded embroidery
Advertisement
14 of 15 Courtesy

Vera Wang

Peony strapless faille sweetheart mermaid gown with double bow back detail and floral beaded embroidery
Advertisement
15 of 15 Courtesy

Vera Wang

Peony strapless faille ball gown with hand draped bodice and coral floral beaded embroidery

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!