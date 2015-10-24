Velvet Is Fall's Hottest Textile: 12 Ways to Shop the Trend

Velvet took the Fall 2015 runways by storm: Booties, bags, dresses, and more were covered in the plush fabric. At Lanvin, designer Alber Elbaz sent out a dramatic, all-black ensemble (above, left), while Dries Van Noten offered blue booties (above, top right) and Antonio Marras crafted gorgeous bags in the textile (above, bottom right).

Your favorite retailers took notice and have experimented with their own creations: J.Crew transformed the preppy blazer, Gianvito Rossi designed a petal pink strappy sandal, and Rebecca Minkoff treated her signature handbag silhouette to a lush finish. Shop all of these styles below, plus nine other irresistible picks.

