No Veil, No Problem! 15 Alternative Bridal Headpieces to Wear at Your Wedding

We get it, you’re not into the whole veil thing. Good news is non-veil accessories exist! Whether you’re in the market for alternative bridal headpieces or, you know, just snooping around for wedding ideas, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up a glimmering assortment of alternative headpieces worthy of nixing that heavy veil for.

From ethereal gold and crystal headbands to minimalist pins, shop through 15 veil alternatives to wear on your big day.