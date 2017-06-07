No Veil, No Problem! 15 Alternative Bridal Headpieces to Wear at Your Wedding

Courtesy, Cass Loh
Kim Duong
Jun 07, 2017 @ 6:15 pm

We get it, you’re not into the whole veil thing. Good news is non-veil accessories exist! Whether you’re in the market for alternative bridal headpieces or, you know, just snooping around for wedding ideas, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up a glimmering assortment of alternative headpieces worthy of nixing that heavy veil for.

VIDEO: Tips for Planning a Wedding on a Budget

 

From ethereal gold and crystal headbands to minimalist pins, shop through 15 veil alternatives to wear on your big day.

 

1 of 14 Courtesy

CALA LILY BOBBY PIN

For a touch of elegance.

Anthropologie $78 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 14 Courtesy

GOLD AND CRYSTAL HAIR COMB

We see this with long loose waves.

Anthropologie $238 SHOP NOW
3 of 14 Courtesy

GEM STONE BOBBY PINS

For the charming minimalist.

Anthropologie $38 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 14 Courtesy

CRYSTAL FLORAL CIRCLET

This gorgeous circlet has moveable pieces so it can go from halo to headband depending on your look.

BHLDN $500 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 14 Courtesy

FEATHERED FLOWERS CLIP

For a touch of soft whimsy.

BHLDN $90 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 14 Courtesy

GOLD BUTTERFLY CLIPS

If you want to give your hair the Midas Touch.

Free People $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 14 Courtesy

CRYSTAL WILDFLOWER HAIRPIECE

A simple way to up the ante.

BHLDN $325 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 14 Courtesy of Henri Bendel

STATEMENT HEADBAND

A luxe headband with an art deco twist.

Henri Bendel $89 (originally $148) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 14 Courtesy

LIGHT UP BUTTERFLY CROWN

For the bride who's not afraid to command attention.

Free People $248 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 14 Courtesy

CRYSTAL COMB

For a dash of glimmer.

Traci Lynn Jewelry $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 14 Courtesy

PEARL AND CRYSTAL HALO

A vintage-inspired halo with 'a 20s twist.

BHLDN $390 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 14 Courtesy

'WOODLANDS' HEADBAND

Perfect for a rustic wedding.

$800 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 14 Courtesy

BLOSSOM HAIR VINE

For the boho bride.

$375 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 14 Courtesy

MONOGRAM HAIR SLIDES

Modern, elegant, and personal.

$80 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!