WHY WE LOVE IT

Less tough than a biker jacket and less coy than a boyfriend sweater, the varsity jacket is meant to be a grab-and-go piece whenever you are up for a good time. This season’s version is lighter and cut way leaner than the traditional one-plus, the details (rows of buttons, an extra zippered pocket or two) update the classic. It’s colorful, inviting, and one of the few items in a very serious season that’s designed to make you smile.



HOW TO WEAR IT

It’s strange. The jacket looks exactly right with a skirt, especially the new longer ones, yet it clashes when slipped over a dress. Do not go the vintage route: The bulk in the sleeve and armhole alone will ensure it’s a one-time wear. Also, unlike the biker jacket, this classic doesn’t contrast coolly with evening clothes. But-and it’s the only time we have said this in the whole guide-it’s a piece that goes best with jeans.



