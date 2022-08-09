Shoppers Say This "Comfortable and Supportive" Strapless Bra Works for All Wedding Guest Dresses

As someone with curves, I often find it difficult to shop for jeans that fit around my small waist but also have room for my hips and backside. Likewise, my small frame and bigger cup size make it hard to shop for bras — something I've increasingly become more aware of this wedding season as I put on dress after dress.

And unsurprisingly, I'm not alone. Women with bigger busts understand the frustration that comes with shopping for strapless bras, often being forced into exclusive sizing that caters to specific body types, instead of all bodies — which is why I'm so excited to share that the search is over. Enter: the Vanity Fair Beauty Back Smoothing Strapless Bra.

Courtesy

Shop now: $19–$22 (Originally $44); amazon.com

According to reviewers, its four-way stretch fabric is extremely comfortable on the skin, feeling invisible as you move. Plus, the lightly lined cups not only add great shape but also provide a smooth look underneath clothing.

Available in sizes 34B to 44DD, this bra is so popular on Amazon, nearly 2,000 shoppers have left five-star reviews, calling it "comfortable and supportive." Customers are thrilled with its ability to hold in larger boobs with no spillage, calling out the smooth back strap and full-coverage sides. "I wore it for eight hours for my brother's wedding… and I don't recall having to hoist it up even once," one shopper wrote. "It was super comfortable, gave me a great shape, and [refrained from] slipping." While another shopper deemed it a dance-appropriate bra: "As a full-figured woman, ​​I danced at my daughter's wedding for a good part of the night with no worries about this bra."

Many Amazon shoppers not only rave about the bra staying in place, but also providing the right amount of push up to lift boobs. "[This bra] holds the girls up where they used to be and the wide band hides my back fat… and it stays in place," one shopper said. "My boobs feel secure, pushed up just right, and with no spillage," another shopper wrote.

The bra comes in black, beige, and white, and some color and size combinations are now nearly 60 percent off. Convinced on the style but can't quite decide on just one color? Luckily, the brand offers packs of two and three bras with different color combinations to satisfy your whole wardrobe.

From wedding guest dresses, asymmetrical tops, and everything in between, the Vanity Fair Beauty Back Smoothing Strapless Bra will give you support all day long. Buy it starting at $19 on Amazon.