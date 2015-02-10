Lady in Red: Lust-Worthy Valentine’s Wedding Inspiration

Feb 10, 2015 @ 4:00 pm
<p>Sitting Pretty</p>
Sitting Pretty

For a Romeo & Juliet-styled wedding at Vibiana in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Bliss & Bone’s Capulet and Montague collection, event guru Beth Helmstetter created a garnet-red world fit to make any bride swoon! Here, the bride dressed in a dreamy tulle gown by Monique Lhuillier sits graciously upon a red velvet sette by Found Vintage Rentals.

Yvette Roman Photography
<p>Real-Life Fairytale</p>
Real-Life Fairytale

An enchanting bridal gown in a soft petal pink by Paolo Sebastian from Nearly Newlywed looks darling next to deep rich burgundy florals in the backdrop. (Groom’s attire: custom Anchor Gray suit from Suitable. BHLDN jewelry and shoes.)

Allan Zepeda Photography
<p>Romantic Florals</p>
Romantic Florals

For this romantic wedding shoot by Allan Zepeda Photography for Availendar, stylist Lindsey Brunk worked with floral designers at Black Dahlia Design to bring deep shades of rose, burgundy, marsala to life in centerpieces rich jewel tones with decadent touches of fresh blackberries and figs. Bordeaux-hued glass chargers were flanked by golden flatware and a spool of Golden thread—a nod to the Sleeping Beauty-esque fairytale. 

Allan Zepeda Photography
<p>Dripping in Blooms</p>
Dripping in Blooms

Burnished urns with dripping florals set—including berry-colored fringed french tulips—were set on a farmer table, alit with flickering mercury glass candles.

Allan Zepeda Photography
<p>Fruits and Florals</p>
Fruits and Florals

 Clusters of wine-colored ranunculus with sprouting blackberries by Black Dahlia Design.

Allan Zepeda Photography
<p>Tiered Perfection</p>
Tiered Perfection

Sink your fork into this decadent three-tiered chocolate cake with espresso and blackberry filling topped with figs and berries by Emily of Lael Cakes.

Allan Zepeda Photography
<p>Rustic Romanticism</p>
Rustic Romanticism

Stylist Lindsey Brunk chose cross-back chairs to flank the farmers table, lit with dripping taper candles that shone on the gold-rimmed glasses. 

Allan Zepeda Photography
<p>Save the Date!</p>
Save the Date!

A dramatic scarlet silk dupioni envelope houses this regal wedding invite created by the design mavens at East Six. The ivory invitation engraved in glistening gold features a royal die-cut and scroll motif—but looks every bit as modern as it does romantic. 

East Six Designs
<p>The Bold and the Beautiful</p>
The Bold and the Beautiful

Fuschias, berries, and magentas—oh my! For this bold bridal bouquet, red is accented by deep pinks, purples, wines, and touches of blue. 

Melissa Kruse Photography
<p>Berry Punch</p>
Berry Punch

A deep berry wine cocktail with floating berries brings a punch color to this signature cocktail. 

Melissa Kruse Photography
<p>Shades of Red</p>
Shades of Red

This bridal bouquet is the ultimate in stylish red bouquets—styled by floral designer Laura Clare, it brings out the fire in any bride with juicy apples, bright wine-colored dahlias, deep red roses, berries and almost-black-burgundy calla lilies.

Melissa Kruse Photography
<p>The Year of Marsala</p>
The Year of Marsala

 It’s his turn! This groom brings on the style with a marsala-hued suit fit to make any bride swoon. 

Melissa Kruse Photography
<p>Real Men Wear Pink</p>
Real Men Wear Pink

Bring red to the lapel with a boutonniere like this one with a wine-colored ranunculus flanked by pink and white blooms and a touch of masculine blue thistle.

Melissa Kruse Photography
<p>Something Red</p>
Something Red

Pomegranates have long-symbolized love, fertility, and abundance. Inspired by the ancient myth of Persephone, the queen of the underworld and the goddess of spring growth, show your undying passion with these juicy pomegranate earrings in garnet & 14kt yellow gold by Winged Lion, designed and crafted by the artist and jewelry designer Sergey Zhiboedov. 

Melissa Kruse Photography
<p>Kick Up Your Heels</p>
Kick Up Your Heels

Brides, kick off your fine romance and dance the night away in a pair of red heels. 

Melissa Kruse Photography
<p>Tied With a Bow</p>
Tied With a Bow

Stunning Christian Louboutin Anenome Satin shoes in Claret with a dramatic bow detail just say “whisk me away.” 

Melissa Kruse Photography
<p>Cascading Cake</p>
Cascading Cake

For Carmelo Anthony and Lala Vazquez’s nuptials, the color red was embraced everywhere—down to the decadent red cake by designer Ron Ben Israel. The five-tiered confection featured hundreds of hand-crafted, hand-painted flowers, bands of glistening edible gold sugar and was emblazoned with the couples majestic monogram. 

Melissa Kruse Photography
On the Wings of Love!
On the Wings of Love!  

Beth Helmstetter Events created an angelic head table, complete with angel wings flanking the bride’s special seat at a table with overflowing red blooms and modern gold candlesticks by Dolce Design Studio.

Yvette Roman Photography
<p>Cheers!</p>
Cheers!

Claret red wine served in vintage crystal-cut stemware looked especially ravishing with golden silk thread at Vibiana.

Yvette Roman Photography
Lady in Red: Lust-Worthy Valentine’s Wedding Inspiration
Claret red wine served in vintage crystal-cut stemware looked especially ravishing with golden silk thread at Vibiana.

Yvette Roman Photography
