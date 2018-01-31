7 Valentine’s Day Lingerie Pieces for Curvy Girls

Face the facts: lingerie can often times be incredibly size exclusive. So as we approach February 14th, it's important to make sure there's options for everybody , no matter what shape or size your beautiful body may be. Whether you'll be watching a rom com with your friends on your couch or surprising your S.O. in something lacy, here are the best lingerie pieces for curvy girls.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Lace Handkerchief Robe

We love the juxtaposition of the opaque black satin against the delicate lace on this robe.

2 of 7 Courtesy

Carlota Curve Underwire Basque Corset

This mesh corset lifts, sculpts and supports. And yes, you can wear it with jeans as a bodysuit.

3 of 7 Courtesy

Simply Be Black Tassle Thong and Bra

For the adventurous lingerie wearer...

4 of 7 Courtesy

Cross-Dyed Lace No-Wire Bodysuit

We can always count on Lane Bryant's exclusive Cacique collection to make figure-flattering pieces for women of all shapes and sizes. This bodysuit is no exception.

5 of 7 Courtesy

Satin Chemise With Lace Trim And Robe Set

Pick a color, any color. This classic, satin slip comes in six colorways, including a deep, rose red.
6 of 7 Courtesy

Ashley Graham Lace and Striped Diva Babydoll Nightdress

Who better to design lingerie than Ashley Graham? This baby doll shape and perfect pink shade make the perfect Valentine's evening look.

7 of 7 Courtesy

Mahogany Plus

