Valentine's Day Gift Guide

InStyle.com
Feb 27, 2015 @ 11:32 am
Chanel Lambskin Bag
Chanel Lambskin Bag
A serious I-love-you gift for the fashion-driven.

$2,150; visit chanel.com for stores
Thornwillow Gift Box
Thornwillow Gift Box
A letterpress book of poet laureate Mark Strand's Candy and 20 letterpress note cards.

$95; at thornwillow.com
Staub Cast-Iron Cocotte
Staub Cast-Iron Cocotte
Pretty enough to present at the table.

$99; at cookswarehouse.com
Kilian Collection Scents
Kilian Collection Scents
Eight guy or girl fragrances with a cult following, in the perfect size.

$140 for a set; at saks.com
Hanky Panky Thong Bouquet
Hanky Panky Thong Bouquet
An unexpected presentation of the line's signature lace undies.

$160; at HankyPanky.com
Courtesy of Hanky Panky
YSL Charm Bracelet
YSL Charm Bracelet
Complete with a heart-shaped shell that's as romantic as a stroll on the beach.

$995; visit ysl.com for boutiques
Courtesy of YSL
Tory Burch Ella Tote
Tory Burch Ella Tote
A spacious tote to carry your heart along with her wallet.

$195; at toryburch.com
3.1 Phillip Lim Bra and Briefs
3.1 Phillip Lim Bra and Briefs
Soft pink and polka dots make a perfect match.

$75 each; at net-a-porter.com
Courtesy of Net-a-porter
DKNY Leather Purse
DKNY Leather Purse
The crocodile effect adds a luxe touch.

$65; at net-a-porter.com
Courtesy of Net-a-porter
David Yurman Initial Necklace
David Yurman Initial Necklace
Spell out your love with these precious pendants.

$595; at davidyurman.com
Courtesy of David Yurman
Burberry Heart-Print Wellingtons
Burberry Heart-Print Wellingtons
Brave the storms together in heart-stained boots.

$195; at net-a-porter.com
Courtesy of Net-a-porter
Conscious Jewelry Rose Quartz Earrings
Conscious Jewelry Rose Quartz Earrings
Because love can be as simple and sweet as these earrings.

$96; at vivre.com
Courtesy of Vivre.com
Stella McCartney StellaNUDE Linen Mist
Stella McCartney StellaNUDE Linen Mist
Spray alone or on top of a bed of roses.

$59; at sephora.com
Courtesy of Stella McCartney
Space NK Charcoal Rose Candle
Space NK Charcoal Rose Candle
Fill the room with the sexy smell of black roses.

$60; at spacenk.com
Smythson Leather Notebook
Smythson Leather Notebook
A purse-size notebook with a warm reminder on the cover.

$50; at smythson.com
Uniform Wares Watch
Uniform Wares Watch
A colorful timepiece to keep him punctual for every date.

$145; at uniformwares.com
Courtesy of Uniform Wares
Alford & Hoff Cologne
Alford & Hoff Cologne
An irresistibly woodsy, oriental scent.

$125; at neimanmarcus.com
Courtesy of Alford & Hoff
Buenos Aires: Paris CD and 2006 Catena Alta malbec
Buenos Aires: Paris CD and 2006 Catena Alta malbec
A great tango CD and a critically acclaimed malbec to channel sexy Argentina.

CD, $14; at amazon.com
Wine, $50; at whwc.com
All-Clad Stainless Steel and Ceramic Fondue Set
All-Clad Stainless Steel and Ceramic Fondue Set
One of the great culinary excuses to be cozy.

$150; at bloomingdales.com
Bell Alarm Clock
Bell Alarm Clock
Just in time for a red hot romance.

$65; at momastore.org
Courtesy of MoMA Store
Nexus One Phone
Nexus One Phone
A touchscreen marvel with a Web browser that'll impress your techie love.

$179 with T-Mobile contract; at google.com
Courtesy of Google
Ksubi Burning Heart T-Shirt
Ksubi Burning Heart T-Shirt
A fiery fashion statement.

$100; at topman.com
Courtesy of Topman
Gucci Red Heart Silk Tie
Gucci Red Heart Silk Tie
One knot he'll surely tie.

$144; at bluefly.com
Courtesy of Bluefly.com
Amazon Kindle with M-Edge Cover
Amazon Kindle with M-Edge Cover
Keep his literary heroes all in one place.

Amazon Kindle, $259; at amazon.com

M-Edge Kindle cover, $55.99; at amazon.com
PLAY Comme des Garcons Sneaker
PLAY Comme des Garcons Sneaker
Shoes for the man who always puts his best foot forward.

$100; at odinnyc.com
Courtesy of Odin
Diana F + Mr. Pink Camera
Diana F + Mr. Pink Camera
Photography buffs will fall in love with the retro casing and vintage-style photos.

$105; at lomography.com
Courtesy of Lomography
Marc by Marc Jacobs Mirror Heart Purse
Marc by Marc Jacobs Mirror Heart Purse
Hearts can't help but flutter for affordable Marc Jacobs.

$35; visit marcjacobs.com for stores
Courtesy of Marc Jacobs
Armani Dolci Chocolate Box
Armani Dolci Chocolate Box
Designer chocolates that are as stylish as they are delicious.

$35 for a box of 16; call 212-339-5950 to order
Courtesy of Armani
Sex and the City Love Mug
Sex and the City Love Mug
A cup that puts Miranda's law school mug to shame.

$12.99; at store.hbo.com
Courtesy of HBO store
NARS Orgasm Illuminator
NARS Orgasm Illuminator
The aptly named complexion enhancer lights her skin from within.

$29; at sephora.com
Courtesy of NARS
Rimmel Kiss & Stay Lipgloss
Rimmel Kiss & Stay Lipgloss
Bold color that stays on after a night of smooching.

$7.99; visit target.com for stores
Courtesy of Rimmel
Anthony Logistics Sun(Safe) Kit
Anthony Logistics Sun(Safe) Kit
Protect his lovable skin with a spray, stick and cream kit in SPF 15.

$35; at anthony.com
Courtesy of Anthony Logistics
Be Digital Pocket Pix
Be Digital Pocket Pix
The compact screen holds up to 180 memorable moments and poses.

$29.99; at brookstone.com
Courtesy of Brookstone
Aeropostale Heart Boxers
Aeropostale Heart Boxers
For guys who'll wear your heart on their briefs

$7.99 each; at aeropostale.com
Courtesy of Aeropostale
Demeter 'Be My Valentine' Perfume
Demeter 'Be My Valentine' Perfume
A fruity scented reminder to keep the romance going after Valentine's Day.

$20; at sephora.com
Courtesy of Sephora
Old Navy Heart Pajama Pants
Old Navy Heart Pajama Pants
Cozy pajama pants that are perfect for a late-night snuggle.

$16.50; at oldnavy.com
Courtesy of Old Navy
House of Harlow Rose Gold Ring
House of Harlow Rose Gold Ring
A chic band that won't break the bank.

$32; at chickdowntown.com
Courtesy of Chickdowntown.com
Williams-Sonoma Heart Macarons
Williams-Sonoma Heart Macarons
Sweet goodies for your sweetie.

$29; at williams-sonoma.com
Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma
Gap Baseball Henley
Gap Baseball Henley
Wrap your arms around this soft cotton henley.

$29.50; at gap.com
Courtesy of Gap
Brooks Brothers Bow Tie
Brooks Brothers Bow Tie
A proper bow tie for your dapper dude.

$45; at brooksbrothers.com
Courtesy of Brooks Brothers
Betsey Johnson Rhinestone Studs
Betsey Johnson Rhinestone Studs
Pink rhinestones give these earrings a girly glow.

$35; at betseyjohnson.com
Courtesy of Betsey Johnson
Sonia Rykiel for H&M Robe
Sonia Rykiel for H&M Robe
Perfect after a sexy bubble bath.

$14; visit hm.com for stores
Courtesy of H&M
Fred Flare Risky Business Sunglasses
Fred Flare Risky Business Sunglasses
Bright red frames for that certain cool guy or girl.

$11; at fredflare.com
Courtesy of Fred Flare
