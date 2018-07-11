Vacation Dresses You Can Actually Wear to Work

Summer is officially in full swing and you’ve got a big vacation on the calendar. Your flight and hotel are both arranged, so now your only real concern is justifying a week’s worth of adorable new summer clothes for the trip. Our simple solution? Invest in vacation-worthy dresses that can be worn again and again post-holiday to work. We found the cutest out there, from easy breezy sundresses to crisp shirt dresses, that can easily transition from beach to boardroom once you are back to reality. Don’t blame us if you require a bigger suitcase to match.

1 of 10 Courtesy

COTTON POPOVER MIDI SHIRTDRESS

Style unbuttoned for a day on the beach over your favorite bikini or buttoned up for a day at the office.

Everlane $80
2 of 10 Courtesy

EYELET DROP-WAIST DRESS

Nothing says summer like an eyelet dress, and when cut in a sophisticated silhouette you can wear yours to work, too.

Madewell $100 (originally $158)
3 of 10 Courtesy

LINEN WRAP DRESS

A flattering choice for hitting the high seas or simply conquering that pile of paperwork you need to sort through at the office.

J. Crew $110
4 of 10 Courtesy

RUSTIC BUTTON-DOWN SHIRT DRESS

Take this dress from beach to street by simply belting with a chic brown leather belt.

Lenny Niemeyer $365
5 of 10 Courtesy

PRINTED SHIRT DRESS

A playful striped shirt dress goes from boardroom to beachfront with ease.

Mango $100
6 of 10 Courtesy

SWISS-DOT COTTON MIDI DRESS

Take this smocked dress from the shore to Summer Fridays by dressing up with a block heel sandal for the workplace.

Marysia $495
7 of 10 Courtesy

FLORAL PRINT COTTON MIDI DRESS

Who says you can’t wear wild prints to the office? Just make sure to go for a modest cut that is work appropriate.

Rhode Resort $411
8 of 10 Courtesy

RIBBON STRIPE MIDI DRESS

This sweet and simple cotton number will get plenty of wear this summer in and out of the office.

& Other Stories $119
9 of 10 Courtesy

FLORAL MAXI DRESS

Go sheer for vaca and simply add a nude slip for full coverage at the workplace.

Nightcap $328
10 of 10 Courtesy

GATHERED COTTON MIDI DRESS

Breezy enough for a weekend getaway yet stylish enough for a day of meetings.

Merlette $420

