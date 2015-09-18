Uzo Aduba's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

Kristina Rodulfo
Sep 18, 2015 @ 2:30 pm
<p>In Pamella Roland, 2015</p>
In Pamella Roland, 2015

The actress looked sultry in a draped silk strapless dress worn to an L.A. party.

Angela Weiss/Getty Images
<p>In Zac Posen, 2015</p>
In Zac Posen, 2015

For the NAACP Awards, Aduba stunned in a taffeta pink gown with a train.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage
<p>In Dee Hutton, 2015</p>
In Dee Hutton, 2015

Never one to shy away from color, the actress donned a yellow and emerald colorblock dress for Netflix's "Orangecon" fan event in New York.

 

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
<p>In Bibhu Mohapatra, 2015</p>
In Bibhu Mohapatra, 2015

At a Paley Center for Media event, the star dressed up in an elegant black and white gown with a vine print.

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic
<p>In Angel Sanchez, 2015</p>
In Angel Sanchez, 2015

Neon can be tough to pull off, but Aduba looked utterly polished in her textured design at the SAG Awards.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
<p>In a Blue Beaded Gown, 2014</p>
In a Blue Beaded Gown, 2014

For the TIME 100 Gala, Aduba looked gorgeous in a strapless dress adorned with blue floral beading.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
<p>In Christian Siriano, 2014</p>
In Christian Siriano, 2014

Aduba had a major moment on the Emmys red carpet wearing a breathtaking red gown featuring a ruffled, cascading train. 

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
<p>In Costume National, 2014</p>
In Costume National, 2014

She went simpler at the Creative Emmy Awards, opting for a flattering white V-neck dress.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
<p>In a One-Shoulder Dress, 2014</p>
In a One-Shoulder Dress, 2014

Aduba struck a confident pose at a Golden Globes afterparty wearing a black and gold printed dress with an empire waist.

David Livingston/Getty Images
