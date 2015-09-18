Uzo Aduba's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

In Pamella Roland, 2015
Angela Weiss/Getty Images
In Zac Posen, 2015
Amanda Edwards/WireImage
In Dee Hutton, 2015
D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
In Bibhu Mohapatra, 2015
Andrew Toth/FilmMagic
In Angel Sanchez, 2015
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
In a Blue Beaded Gown, 2014
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
In Christian Siriano, 2014
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
In Costume National, 2014
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
In a One-Shoulder Dress, 2014
David Livingston/Getty Images
1 of 10
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement