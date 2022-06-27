One of Amazon's "Most Flattering Swimsuits" Is Already Nearly 50% Off Ahead of Prime Day

There are a lot of things you can buy during Amazon Prime Day 2022, but there's one thing you absolutely should buy: a sleek, simple swimsuit. Good thing a one-piece that hundreds of Amazon shoppers call "the most flattering swimsuit ever" is already 50 percent off ahead of the big shopping event.

Earning the title of "most flattering" is no easy feat, especially considering the sheer number of one- and two-pieces sold on Amazon that the stylish Upopby swimsuit has to compete with. But alas, this majorly discounted Amazon swimsuit — with nearly 9,000 five-star ratings — has done just that. And a quick look at its design, fit, and customer testimonials, and you'll understand why.

Courtesy

Shop now: $31 (Originally $61); amazon.com

The top-rated one-piece is clearly timeless, but that's just one reason we're such fans of it. There aren't any unnecessary bells and whistles, which means you'll actually wear this swimsuit again and again. Its ruched design is also worth mentioning, because a) ruched anything is going to be very big this summer and b) the gathered detailing adds an ultra-flattering touch, almost acting as a sort of camouflage to conceal any areas you might feel a bit more self-conscious about. Eye-catching and practical? You bet. Plus, the suit also has seams on both sides that create the illusion of a more snatched waist. We're sold.

Some other perks that Amazon shoppers have called out about this particular one-piece include its ample boob support, the top-quality material and coverage, and, of course, the price. Because let's be honest, at its regular $60 price tag, it's a great buy, but at its current early Prime Day price of $31, it's an absolute steal.

Shop the top-rated Amazon swimsuit as part of Amazon's early Prime Day deals before it sells out. Summer getaway not included, though highly recommended.