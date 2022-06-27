One of Amazon's "Most Flattering Swimsuits" Is Already Nearly 50% Off Ahead of Prime Day

It features one detail shoppers can’t get enough of.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas

Eva Thomas is a style, beauty, and celebrity writer. She has 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, covering fashion and beauty, as well as spotlighting celebrity street-style outfits and red carpet looks. She has been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for over 2 years. She can recite all the brands the Hadid sisters and Kate Middleton wear by memory. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 27, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Swimsuit Early Prime Day Deals
Photo: Amazon/InStyle

There are a lot of things you can buy during Amazon Prime Day 2022, but there's one thing you absolutely should buy: a sleek, simple swimsuit. Good thing a one-piece that hundreds of Amazon shoppers call "the most flattering swimsuit ever" is already 50 percent off ahead of the big shopping event.

Earning the title of "most flattering" is no easy feat, especially considering the sheer number of one- and two-pieces sold on Amazon that the stylish Upopby swimsuit has to compete with. But alas, this majorly discounted Amazon swimsuit — with nearly 9,000 five-star ratings — has done just that. And a quick look at its design, fit, and customer testimonials, and you'll understand why.

Upopby Women's Vintage Padded Push up One Piece Swimsuits Tummy Control
Courtesy

Shop now: $31 (Originally $61); amazon.com

The top-rated one-piece is clearly timeless, but that's just one reason we're such fans of it. There aren't any unnecessary bells and whistles, which means you'll actually wear this swimsuit again and again. Its ruched design is also worth mentioning, because a) ruched anything is going to be very big this summer and b) the gathered detailing adds an ultra-flattering touch, almost acting as a sort of camouflage to conceal any areas you might feel a bit more self-conscious about. Eye-catching and practical? You bet. Plus, the suit also has seams on both sides that create the illusion of a more snatched waist. We're sold.

Some other perks that Amazon shoppers have called out about this particular one-piece include its ample boob support, the top-quality material and coverage, and, of course, the price. Because let's be honest, at its regular $60 price tag, it's a great buy, but at its current early Prime Day price of $31, it's an absolute steal.

Shop the top-rated Amazon swimsuit as part of Amazon's early Prime Day deals before it sells out. Summer getaway not included, though highly recommended.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Early Prime Day summer fashion deals
You Can Already Save Up to 76% on Summer Fashion at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Most-Loved Swimsuits
It's Official: These Are the Most-Loved Swimsuits on Amazon for Summer 2022
Prime Day Announcement Deals
Amazon Just Announced Prime Day 2022, and You Can Already Save Up to 70% on These Fashion and Beauty Deals
Early Amazon Prime Day Fashion Editor Picks
I'm a Fashion Writer Who Never Shops on Amazon, but Even I Can't Resist These 11 Early Prime Day Deals
Early Prime Day Weekend Fashion Deals
Don't Miss Out on These 5 Epic Early Prime Day Fashion Deals This Weekend
Superga sneakers early PD deal
This Supermodel- and Royals-Approved Sneaker Brand Is Up to 48% Off at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
Spanx Sale
Spanx's Major End-of-Season Sale Has Double Discounts on Over 100 Best-Sellers
Spanx Swimsuit Back in Stock
Spanx's Ultra-Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit Is Finally Back in Stock — but Probably Not for Long
Amazon’s Top-Selling Night Out Dress Has a Ruched Design That’s “Extremely Flattering,” and It’s Just $33
Amazon's Top-Selling Night Out Dress Has a Ruched Design That's "Extremely Flattering," and It's Just $33
Shoppers Can't Stop Getting Compliments on This 'Flattering' $29 Dress with Cut-outs
Shoppers Get "Lots of Compliments" on This Under-$30 Summer Dress Thanks to 2 Flattering Details
Going Out Clothes Roundup
Going Out Clothes Are Back, and Amazon Has Tons of Trendy Options for Under $50
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Buying for Summer
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Buying for Summer
Roundup of Best Anti-Aging Skincare Early Deals
Shoppers Say This On-Sale Eye Balm "Adds Life" to Their Eyes and Profoundly Softens Lines
Amazon Summer Style Guide
Amazon Finally Launched Its Summer Fashion Guide, and It's Full of the Season's Biggest Trends
Amazon’s Best-Selling Bikini Is This $34 High-Waisted Set That Gives Shoppers a “Confidence Boost”
Amazon's Best-Selling Bikini Is This $34 High-Waisted Set That Gives Shoppers a "Confidence Boost"
Ruched Swimsuits Are Going to Be Big This Summer, and Amazon Shoppers Found the “Most Flattering” $30 Option
Ruched Swimsuits Are Going to Be Big This Summer, and Amazon Shoppers Found the "Most Flattering" $32 Option