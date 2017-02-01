Every Unravel Project Item Our Favorite Street Style Stars Own (and Love!)

Alo Ceballos/GC Images; Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto; KCS Presse/Splash News
Anna Hecht (reporting) and Marina Budarina-Sánchez (TEXT)
Feb 01, 2017 @ 3:15 pm

Celebs, these days, love Unravel Project—and we can totally see why. It's the stars with the best street style (aka the Gigi Hadids and Kendall Jenners of the world) who are frequently spotted wearing pieces from the luxury brand (learn more about Unravel Project here). And we we love the looks so much, we tracked down the exact styles, so that you can score Rihanna's lace-up thigh highs and Lily Aldridge's flared crop pants, too. Scroll through to shop them all.

VIDEO: 13 Times Kendall Jenner Rocked The Runway

 

1 of 10 Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

Unravel Project bomber jacket

Unravel available at fwrd.com $1,678 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto

Karlie Kloss

Unravel Project bomber jacket

Unravel available at fwrd.com $820 (originally $1,490) SHOP NOW
3 of 10 KCS Presse/Splash News

Rihanna

Unravel Project boots

Unravel available at barneys.com $749 (originally $1,960) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Pierre Suu/GC Images

Kendall Jenner

Unravel Project flare leather pants

Unravel available at fwrd.com $2,150 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Dara Kushner/INFphoto.com

Gabrielle Union

Unravel Project lace-up leggings

Unravel available at fwrd.com $474 (originally $790) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 KCS Presse/Splash News

Miranda Kerr

Unravel Project lace-up leather pants

Unravel available at fwrd.com $2,611 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Paul Hubble/GC Images

Bella Hadid

Unravel Project knit dress

Unravel available at fwrd.com $1,436 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 MOVI Inc./Splash News

Charlotte McKinney

Unravel Project lace-up skinny jeans

Unravel available at barneys.com $740 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Pap Nation/Splash News

Hailey Baldwin

Unravel Project sweatshirt

Unravel available at fwrd.com $499 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Pierre Suu/GC Images

Lily Aldridge

Unravel Project flare crop pants

Unravel available at fwrd.com $490 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!