The Internet's Favorite Basics Brand Will Now Carry Sizes 00 to 40

Image zoom Courtesy Universal Standard

We love a good print and are consistently tempted by sequins, but something that we'll always need in our wardrobe? Basics. Staples. Pieces that were meant for everyday wear. That's what first made us fans of the brand Universal Standard, which sells the tees, jeans, and shirtdresses we tend to keep in heavy rotation. But the thing that makes us want to shout our love for the company from the rooftops? The fact that it will now carry its current best sellers in sizes 00 through 40.

Image zoom Courtesy Universal Standard

The news means that Universal Standard is now the most size-inclusive clothing line ever — a feat that will surely go down in history, and hopefully inspire more brands to follow in its footsteps. Are you thinking about trying the model-approved tube top trend? The Foundation Bandeau Top is available in Universal Standard's full size range. Need a throw-on-and-go dress to wear to the office this summer? The Misa Jersey Dress can now be the solution for even more women. Plus, as you're perusing, you'll likely notice a feature that says "see it in your size." That means that, yes, you can see how these items look on someone who is actually your size.

Image zoom Courtesy Universal Standard

*Throws money*

Between this news and Universal Standard's recent, size-inclusive Rodarte collabortation, we couldn't be more thrilled with where the fashion industry is heading and that the company is helping to lead the charge. After all, the good stuff should be available for every person in every size — not just a select few.

Now, excuse us. We clearly have some shopping to do.