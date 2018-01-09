Universal Standard Launches Its First Activewear Line for Curvy Women

Universal Standard is a go-to for all things cool, from chic dresses, structured separates, and even cool extended-size jewelry. This brand has all the essentials for your curves. After launching successful collaborations with the likes of Candice Huffine and Danielle Brooks, the brand is now expanding it's collection to include their new activewear line, GAME by Universal Standard.

VIDEO: Selena Gomez Looks Amazing in a Sports Bra

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

The timing couldn't be more perfect. This is the season when most vow to get active and be healthy. Not only that, but we're sure you'll want to look fabulous while doing so. Expect an array of pieces, including color blocked separates and a drool-worthy catsuit that mixes comfort and style beautifully.

The market seemed to be missing high-quality, functional pieces that make women feel beautiful and empowered. These five pieces use comfortable compression technology, while still allowing you to move and take on any given activity. And of course, we can expect the immaculate fit of all other Universal Standard pieces.

RELATED: You Need to See This New Curve-Friendly Jewelry Collection

The collection is now available to shop now at universalstandard.com with nothing priced over $85.