Uniqlo’s Memorial Day Sale Has Comfy Underwear Starting at Just $8

No one does designer basics quite like Alexander Wang, and no one does affordable essentials quite like Uniqlo. So, it’s only natural that the two forces combined on not one but two separate collections — a Heattech line for the fall/winter season, and an Airism line for spring/summer.

Today, shoppers have the chance to snatch up pieces from the most recent Airism collection for even cheaper than (the already super-affordable) regular retail price, thanks to Uniqlo’s generous Memorial Day sale.

Highlights from the flash deals section include Alexander Wang x Uniqlo Airism Seamless Underwear for just $8, leggings for $15, a seamless bra for $15, and a seamless bodysuit for $20.

The entire collection was designed to be worn under clothes and keep you cool in the warmer months with sweat-wicking technology. Seeing as how the temperatures are only just beginning to rise, now’s a great time to prep your wardrobe with some of these cooling innerwear garments.

Uniqlo’s Memorial Day Sale runs now through May 28, so you’ll want to move fast, while your sizes are still available, to stock up on these comfortable designer intimates.

Shop the Alexander Wang x Uniqlo Airism collection starting at just $8.