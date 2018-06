1 of 6 MCV(4)

WHY WE LOVE IT

The hallmarks of sharp tailoring, a dash of androgyny, and the buttoned-up air of danger result in a formidable balance of eyes-right polish and unspoken tease that's hard to conquer.



HOW TO WEAR IT

Choose the most striking piece you desire, then soften its strict lines: Note the feminizing effect of Ferragamo's sensuous blouse or Altuzarra's top.



Photos: (left to right) Tommy Hilfiger, Salvatore Ferragamo, Altuzarra, Burberry Prorsum