3 Unexpected Celebrity-Inspired Ways to Style a White Tee

A white tee and a pair of jeans make up a perfect pairing for many reasons—it's both comfortable and comforting, it's an easy uniform that's widely accepted, even among the celebrity set, and it's a combo that unites two of the most timeless pieces in fashion. Popular yes, but it's also wildly predictable. To break out of the white tee rut, we turned to the three stars who prove their stylistic know-how every time they so much as step foot outdoors: Kendall Jenner, Kristen Stewart, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

When presented with a plain white tee, each celebrity spun it to fit her personal style. The result? Three vastly different, unexpected looks that go beyond the standard white tee-and-jeans uniform. From Jenner's It-girl layers (under lingerie!) to Stewart's ladylike punk edge (with a tweed pencil skirt!) to Huntington-Whiteley's street-chic pairings (a waistcoat!), we broke down each look and shopped out each piece, so you can steal the outfit for yourself.

1. Kendall Jenner

GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Courtesy (5)

The model infamously wore her see-through black lace bralette on its own during Coachella, which makes this look infinitely more conservative (and definitely more approachable). Take Jenner's bold style cue and turn your lingerie into outerwear by layering it over a baby tee, and finish with a flourish of on-trend pieces, like undone frayed jeans and block heels.

Shop the look: Sunday Somewhere sunglasses, $290; sundaysomewhere.com. Aerie tee, $20; ae.com. Anine Bing bralette, $99; aninebing.com. Amo jeans, $265; farfetch.com. Marc Jacobs pumps, $360; zappos.com.

2. Kristen Stewart

Getty; Courtesy (5)

Surprisingly, KStew embraced a very ladylike look during Cannes, but she did it without compromising an ounce of her punk rock edge. She dressed up a cropped tee with an ivory tweed Chanel pencil skirt (a lesson on how to rock white-on-white can be learned here), and toughened it up with chains and printed pumps.

Shop the look: Mango tee, $10 (originally $20); mango.com. Reiss pencil skirt, $220; reiss.com. Rue Gembon silver chain necklace, $68; ruegembon.com. Luv AJ lariat necklace, $98; luvaj.com. Paul Andrew pumps, $372 (originally $795); saksfifthavenue.com.

3. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Splash News; Courtesy (6)

The model has perfected her off-duty look to a T. And we mean that in the most literal sense here. She first styled her white tee with casual pairings, like distressed skinnies and '70s-inspired extras, but then elevated it with a crisp longline waistcoat.

Shop the look: Oliver Peoples sunglasses, $450; neimanmarcus.com. J. Crew tee, $25 (originally $30); jcrew.com. Zara waistcoat, $70; zara.com. Frame jeans, $150 (originally $300); net-a-porter.com. Zara bag, $100; zara.com. Mansur Gavriel mules, $545; mansurgavriel.com.