4 Major Undergarment Myths Debunked

Lingerie and undergarments are some of the most daunting pieces to buy. First of all, there's finding a brand that offers the support and coverage for your personal needs, then trying to figure out what price is deemed fair for a piece that most people don't even get to see, and then there's the dreaded sizing (we all know that most women are wearing the wrong size).

VIDEO: Bella Hadid Models Red Lingerie While Eating Pizza

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

RELATED: 6 Strapless Bras for Big Busts That Actually Really Work

Even with all of that, we still have the rumors and tales floating around, like, "Get a larger cup size!" or, "Invest in a white bra. It's a classic that looks great under clothes!" Well, we've tapped Sanaz McCartney, brand director of ITEM m6, and Ra'el Cohen, head of design at ThirdLove, to give us insight on some of the biggest myths out there. And while we're at it, we also have suggestions for great pieces that will work beautifully in your wardrobe (like the shaper dress from Yummie, above). Scroll through for the lowdown on four major undergarment myths.