8 Instances That Prove Underboob Might Be the New Sideboob

There hasn't really been an "underboob moment" in years, not since Christina Aguilera famously wore her barely there "halter" at the 2002 VMAs. Interestingly enough, the first time I picked up on the possibility that this might be a thing again was also at the VMAs, 14 years later. Halsey was on stage with The Chainsmokers in perhaps the teeniest crop top ever—cropped so short, her bottom boob cleavage (bleavage?) was completely exposed. "Oh god, is underboob having a moment?" I wondered incredulously. Clearly, it was still on my mind, because I brought it up to stylist Monica Rose (aka Kardashian-Jenner-Hadid's main girl) when I chatted with her a couple of days later. What did she think of it? And, more importantly, was this a do or a don't?

"If you have the right breast size to pull it off, then why not? That's what's so fun about fashion—you can express your individuality and just go with it," Rose says. "And since it's a performance, it's fine. Most people try to start controversy at music shows, but no one's going to be going to the grocery store with underboob showing."

Perhaps I was making something out of nothing. But soon after, Lady Gaga was snapped with her bleavage out, and then there were several instances of it during Fashion Month: an abbreviated Yeezy Season 4 knit modeled on Teyana Taylor (who also wore a similar version in Kanye West's "Fade" music video) and a hot-pink cut-out top at Fendi modeled by Binx Walton. The mountain of sartorial evidence made it impossible to ignore: The underboob phenom is real, and it's happening. From Kendall Jenner's declaration for her love of underboobage to Chiara Ferragni's cropped Prada top, scroll through to see 8 moments that prove underboob might just be the new sideboob.