Amazon Prime Day Is Full of Under-$50 Fashion Deals — These Are the 10 Best Starting at $9

Including Levi’s jeans for 40 percent off and Meghan Markle-approved sunglasses.

By Melony Forcier
Published on July 13, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Fashion Prime Day Deals Under $50
Photo: Amazon/InStyle

Amazon Prime Day kicked off yesterday, and the deals keep getting better and better as the sale goes on. If you happen to love a good under-$50 deal, listen up, because there are tons of add-to-cart worthy fashion finds starting at just $9.

Whether you're looking for a wardrobe refresh or just a few new basics, you're likely to find something that catches your eye for a fraction of the cost. Celebrity-loved sunglasses brand Le Specs is 30 percent off right now, which means you can snag the exact shades Meghan Markle has worn for just $48. (Say what!) Tons of statement-making items from these Circus by Sam Edelman heels to this silky slip skirt are on sale for under $50, as well as comfy wardrobe staples like the popular Amazon Essentials undies 86,590 people love.

Don't worry about sifting through the thousands of Prime Day fashion deals yourself — we did all the work for you. Below, shop the 10 best Amazon fashion finds on sale for under $50:

If there's ever a day to purchase a pair of Levi's, Amazon Prime Day is certainly it. This customer-loved pair of 90s-inspired Levi's straight leg jeans is currently 40 percent off, so you'll want to shop them before they sell out. Made from 100 percent cotton, the jeans are so comfortable that one shopper even raved that they "lounge around the house" in them.

Amazon Fashion Under $50 Deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $42 (Originally $70); amazon.com

Other than deals on clothing staples you'll want to wear out and about, Prime Day is a particularly good time to stack up on simple essentials, like these super popular undies. The Amazon Essentials six-pack of women's briefs is on sale for just $9 right now — they're a favorite amongst Amazon shoppers and editors alike. One shopper said they're "by far the most comfortable pair of underwear" they've ever owned, while someone else added that the "cotton is so soft and breathable."

Amazon Fashion Under $50 Deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $9 (Originally $16); amazon.com

When it comes to accessories, Le Specs' 30 percent off sunglasses are a no-brainer to add to your cart. Meghan Markle and Olivia Palermo are both fans of this iconic Air Heart style from the brand, and they're just $48 right now in black, caramel, and tortoise. The shades have an oversized cat-eye silhouette that makes for an uber-glamorous look — it's no wonder why they're a celebrity fave.

Amazon Fashion Under $50 Deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $48 (Originally $69); amazon.com

Last but not least on our list of under-$50 Prime Day deals you don't want to miss is this "affordable and elegant" slip skirt from The Drop. The silky midi skirt comes in 22 different colors like pink, emerald green, cobalt blue, and off-white, which means you'll find one that works for a day in the office and one to take on vacation with you. Talk about versatility.

Amazon Fashion Under $50 Deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $32 (Originally $45); amazon.com

Shop more amazing Amazon Prime Day fashion deals, here.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Early Prime Day Fashion Deals
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Incredible Early Fashion Deals for Up to 62% Off Before Prime Day Begins
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Things I Always Buy on Prime Day
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Things I Always Buy on Prime Day
30 Can’t-Miss Prime Day Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals for Up to 67% Off
40 Can't-Miss Prime Day Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals for Up to 68% Off
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are My Favorite Under-$50 Spring Fashion Finds
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are My Favorite Under-$50 Spring Fashion Finds
Amazon fashion early Memorial Day deals
Amazon Launched Its Memorial Day Fashion Sale Early — Here's What to Shop
Amazon Spring Fashion Sale
Amazon Just Launched a Massive Spring Fashion Sale, Including Paige Jeans for 49% Off
Best Black Friday Amazon Fashion Deals
Amazon Launched Huge Deals on Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories — Here's What to Buy
Amazon's after-Christmas sale
Amazon's After-Christmas Sale Is Full of Incredible Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals — Here Are the 30 Best
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals
Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Is Full of Incredible Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals — Here Are the 30 Best
Amazon Labor Day fashion deals
These Are the Best Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals to Shop From Amazon's Massive Labor Day Sale
Best Prime Day Fashion Deals
Look No Further — These Are the 15 Best Fashion Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day
Katie Sands
Everything an Amazon Fashion Expert Is Shopping on Prime Day — Including the "Best Jean Shorts You'll Ever Find"
cyber monday deals
The 50 Best Cyber Monday Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop Before They're Gone for Good
Pete Davidson Champion Underwear Prime Day Sale
Pete Davidson's Underwear Brand Is 62% Off for Prime Day
Early Prime Day fashion, beauty, and home deals roundup
Amazon's Early Prime Day Sale Is Full of Incredible Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals — Here Are the 35 Best
Fashion Writer Prime Day Deals Editor's Picks
I'm a Fashion Writer Who Never Shops on Amazon, and Even I Can't Resist These 7 Prime Day Deals