Amazon Prime Day Is Full of Under-$50 Fashion Deals — These Are the 10 Best Starting at $9

Amazon Prime Day kicked off yesterday, and the deals keep getting better and better as the sale goes on. If you happen to love a good under-$50 deal, listen up, because there are tons of add-to-cart worthy fashion finds starting at just $9.

Whether you're looking for a wardrobe refresh or just a few new basics, you're likely to find something that catches your eye for a fraction of the cost. Celebrity-loved sunglasses brand Le Specs is 30 percent off right now, which means you can snag the exact shades Meghan Markle has worn for just $48. (Say what!) Tons of statement-making items from these Circus by Sam Edelman heels to this silky slip skirt are on sale for under $50, as well as comfy wardrobe staples like the popular Amazon Essentials undies 86,590 people love.

Don't worry about sifting through the thousands of Prime Day fashion deals yourself — we did all the work for you. Below, shop the 10 best Amazon fashion finds on sale for under $50:

If there's ever a day to purchase a pair of Levi's, Amazon Prime Day is certainly it. This customer-loved pair of 90s-inspired Levi's straight leg jeans is currently 40 percent off, so you'll want to shop them before they sell out. Made from 100 percent cotton, the jeans are so comfortable that one shopper even raved that they "lounge around the house" in them.

$42 (Originally $70)

Other than deals on clothing staples you'll want to wear out and about, Prime Day is a particularly good time to stack up on simple essentials, like these super popular undies. The Amazon Essentials six-pack of women's briefs is on sale for just $9 right now — they're a favorite amongst Amazon shoppers and editors alike. One shopper said they're "by far the most comfortable pair of underwear" they've ever owned, while someone else added that the "cotton is so soft and breathable."

$9 (Originally $16)

When it comes to accessories, Le Specs' 30 percent off sunglasses are a no-brainer to add to your cart. Meghan Markle and Olivia Palermo are both fans of this iconic Air Heart style from the brand, and they're just $48 right now in black, caramel, and tortoise. The shades have an oversized cat-eye silhouette that makes for an uber-glamorous look — it's no wonder why they're a celebrity fave.

$48 (Originally $69)

Last but not least on our list of under-$50 Prime Day deals you don't want to miss is this "affordable and elegant" slip skirt from The Drop. The silky midi skirt comes in 22 different colors like pink, emerald green, cobalt blue, and off-white, which means you'll find one that works for a day in the office and one to take on vacation with you. Talk about versatility.

$32 (Originally $45)

