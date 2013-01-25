Under $25 and Fabulous

Jan 25, 2013 @ 5:18 pm
Under $25 and Fabulous
Under $25 and Fabulous
We found stocking stuffers that just might steal the show! Between playful notepads, artisanal chocolate and doggy nail polish (don't pretend you wouldn't want to see Fido with a mani!), these are the budget-friendly extras that will get everyone smiling.

Multi-Use Mini Pouch
Silicone, Candy Store, $8 BUY IT
Memo Pads
Memo Pads
Paper memo pads, Knock Knock for J.Crew, $6 each BUY IT
Finger Tattoos
Finger Tattoos
Hector Serrano temporary monster tattoos, MoMa Store, $6 BUY IT
Doggy Nail Polish
Doggy Nail Polish
Nail polish for pets, Warren London, $8.95 each BUY IT
Mascara & Eyelash Curler Set
Mascara & Eyelash Curler Set
Limited Edition Picture Perfect Curler & Deluxe Lights, Camera, Lashes!, Tarte, $16 BUY IT
Chocolate Bar
Chocolate Bar
Dark and white chocolate, Compartes, $9.95 BUY IT
