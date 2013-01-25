Under $25 and Fabulous

We found stocking stuffers that just might steal the show! Between playful notepads, artisanal chocolate and doggy nail polish (don't pretend you wouldn't want to see Fido with a mani!), these are the budget-friendly extras that will get everyone smiling.
Multi-Use Mini Pouch
Silicone, Candy Store, $8
Courtesy
Memo Pads
Paper memo pads, Knock Knock for J.Crew, $6 each
Courtesy
Finger Tattoos
Hector Serrano temporary monster tattoos, MoMa Store, $6
Courtesy
Doggy Nail Polish
Nail polish for pets, Warren London, $8.95 each
