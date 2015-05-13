14 Under-$100 Summer Staples to Wear to Work

Courtesy
Rebecca Carhart
May 13, 2015 @ 12:15 pm

With summer fast approaching, showing off more skin is inevitable, which begs the question: How can you look cool and polished at work and still withstand the summer heat? We found 14 office-friendly summer staples that can be worn to power meetings, conferences, and everything in between. And the best part? They won't break the bank—each piece rings in at under $100.

PHOTOS: 14 Under-$100 Summer Staples to Wear to Work

1 of 14 Courtesy

Forever 21 Bag

$25; forever21.com

Advertisement
2 of 14 Courtesy

Payless Wedge

$25; payless.com

3 of 14 Courtesy

River Island Shirt

$56; riverisland.com

Advertisement
4 of 14 Courtesy

Dorothy Perkins Dress

$45; dorothyperkins.com

Advertisement
5 of 14 Courtesy

European Culture Top

$55; yoox.com

Advertisement
6 of 14

Mango Shirtdress

$60; mango.com

Advertisement
7 of 14 Courtesy

Zara Cropped Trousers

$50; zara.com

Advertisement
8 of 14 Courtesy

Chicnova Sleeveless Vest

$17; chicnova.com

Advertisement
9 of 14 Courtesy

Topshop Skirt

$90; topshop.com

Advertisement
10 of 14 Courtesy

Banana Republic Sandal

$98; bananarepublic.com

Advertisement
11 of 14 Courtesy

H&M Top

$18; hm.com

Advertisement
12 of 14 Courtesy

LOFT Scarf

$35; loft.com

Advertisement
13 of 14 Courtesy

Pixie Market Skirt

$69; pixiemarket.com

Advertisement
14 of 14 Courtesy

Old Navy Bag

$22; oldnavy.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!