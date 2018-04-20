10 Under $100 Must-Haves For Spring

Courtesy
Kristina Rutkowski
Apr 20, 2018 @ 10:15 am

Shopping for spring can be super exciting. Who can resist shedding those bulky winter layers and starting fresh with a wardrobe of new dresses, lightweight jackets and open-toed shoes? On the other hand, the thought of paying for all those new pieces you're coveting? Not as exciting. Thankfully, there is no reason to skimp on style and max out your credit card. We've round up the 10 key pieces you need this season, all under $100. Go crazy! These cheap thrills are sure to satisfy your trend driven needs without the nagging next morning buyer's remorse.

VIDEO: Right Now: Opening Ceremony Fashion Show at Disneyland

Shop the 10 items below.

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

FLORAL MODESTY DRESS

A long sleeve maxi dress is the perfect transitional piece that can be paired with knee high boots in early spring and swapped out for lace-up sandals during summer.

H&M $70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

MACRAMÉ SANDAL

Look for woven details to update your sandal game this season. We especially love a fresh white color!

Target $35 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

WRAP TOP

Go for bold with this darling wrap top that was made to be paired with your favorite blue jeans.

Madewell $70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

FLORAL STATEMENT EARRING

Update your statement earrings for spring with a romantic floral inspired version that can be worn for day or night.

J. Crew $65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

CARGO PANTS

The utilitarian trend is always a spring go-to. Try a cargo pant with a modern silhouette like this wide leg version for extra style point.

& Other Stories $85 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Cooper Round Bag

Look for a purse that combines both basket weave and structure for a new take on the straw bag trend.

Hat Attack $96 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Linen Dress

Who says linen can't be sexy? This cheeky dress is sure to get you in the mood for warmer weather instantly.

Pixie Market $79 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

TAILORED SHORT

A fitted short at an appropriate office length is a must-have in our book.

Mango $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

OVERSIZED CAT EYE SUNGLASSES

Sick of the tiny sunglasses trend? Go for big this season with a take on the cat eye.

Le Specs $59 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

UPDATED TRENCH

The best way to combat April showers is with a pastel hued trench coat.

$70 (originally $140) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!