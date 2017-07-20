Under $100 Lou & Grey Must-Haves for Your Next Vacation

Kristina Rutkowski
Jul 20, 2017 @ 7:45 pm

Searching for chic yet affordable travel options for your next summer getaway? We shopped Lou & Grey's latest selections to bring you the perfect pieces to pack for your next adventure. All our picks are easy to wear, won't create bulk in your luggage, and—true to Lou & Grey's signature design esthetic—are extremely comfortable! 

Shop our favorite 10 pieces for under $100, below and you'll be stocked with a versatile summer wardrobe to last you through the season. 

1 of 10 Courtesy of Lou & Grey

THE SHIFT DRESS

A simple choice that will look and feel effortlessly cool on hot summer days for your next journey.

Lou & Grey $70 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy of Lou & Grey

THE EMBROIDERED TANK

Soft cotton and a draped silhouette make this tank a go-to for any warm weather destination. 

Lou & Grey $60 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy of Lou & Grey

THE ROMPER 

This one-and-done piece hangs effortlessly for a comfy fit that will be great while traveling. 

Lou & Grey $80 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy of Lou & Grey

THE CARRYALL BAG 

This versatile bag folds flat to conserve luggage space and can be used as a lightweight carry-on to stow souvenirs during your return trip.

Lou & Grey $78 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy of Lou & Grey

THE T-SHIRT WITH A TWIST

This super comfortable t-shirt will be your new favorite airport go-to. 

Lou & Grey $50 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy of Lou & Grey

THE TANK DRESS

You'll find that this cute, relaxed option will take you from day to night effortlessly.

Lou & Grey $80 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy of Lou & Grey

THE POP-ON TOP

A breezy top can be oh-so functional when paired with other trip necessities: cut-offs, a swimsuit, or even a full skirt.  

Lou & Grey $60 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy of Lou & Grey

THE DRAWSTRING SHORT

A lightweight cotton short will keep you feeling fresh on hot days. Style it over your swimsuit if you're headed to the beach, wear it with a slouchy t-shirt for city walks. 

Lou & Grey $60 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy of Lou & Grey

THE MIDI DRESS

A super soft jersey top mixed with a silky, full skirt makes this dress one-of-a-kind and totally versatile. 

Lou & Grey $80 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy of Lou & Grey

THE RACERBACK TANK 

A simple tank with subtle details is a packing essential for your next getaway. 

Lou & Grey $50 SHOP NOW

