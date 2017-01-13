How a Horse-Riding Accident Convinced Uma Thurman to Star in FitFlop's Campaign

courtesy
Andrea Cheng
Jan 13, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

Last summer, Uma Thurman broke multiple bones in an equestrian accident. "In June, I was thrown off of a horse that I lost control of, and I got really hurt," she tells us, recalling the injury. "When you have an accident like that, you get really shaken up. I began to understand that this body of mine, it's fragile, and I have to figure out how to take care of it."

So when Shubhankar Ray, brand director of FitFlop (you also know him through his work with Pharrell on G-Star Raw), approached her and presented her with the opportunity to be the star of FitFlop's new and improved look that embodies an empowering message of support through its line of chic, healthy (read: comfortable) footwear, she couldn't turn it down.

"I know Marcia Kilgore [the founder of FitFlop], because she was my facialist in my early 20s and she turned her company into Bliss. She was all about helping women feel better about themselves, and this was kind of an extension of that spirit," Thurman explains. "So to me, this was a nice moment in my life to do a collaboration on a happy, strong campaign about being a woman."

Thurman was Ray's obvious choice. Inspired by her badass onscreen characters, like Beatrix Kiddo from Kill Bill and Edie Athens from Be Cool, he wanted to tap that strength and create a blend of both with a cool superwoman personality for FitFlop. And a strong woman like that would have to have equally strong footwear. Ray worked with the team to create one of the world's first ergonomic flip-flops for FitFlop, engineered to meet biomechanical stress points for ultimate comfort. In terms of aesthetic, Ray was adamant about introducing slip-on sneakers that not only boasts the same ergonomic elements, but were also stylish. 

"Comfort brands aren't seen as fashionable, because people think they're boring," Ray says. "But there can be a different approach to fashion where it's still about comfort, because comfort is as much about confidence as it about looking good."

Thurman would be the first to attest to how comfortable they are (at the interview, she styled her slip-on white FitFlop sneakers with a chic navy jumpsuit by Hellessy). "Women have to be on their feet all day, running around and chasing after their kids—they don't have time to teeter around," Thurman says. "I've enjoyed doing luxury brands—it's fun being super glamorous, but there's another kind of glamour in wellness, and I think that's the glamour of these shoes." 

The Top Must-See Ad Campaigns of Spring 2017
<p>Tom Ford</p>
Tom Ford

Shot by: Tom Ford

Starring: Grace Hartzel (pictured), Amilna Estevão, Federico Novello, and Valentine Rontez 

Courtesy
<p>PUMA</p>
PUMA

Starring: Cara Delevingne

Courtesy of PUMA
<p>Versace</p>
Versace

Shot by: Bruce Weber

Starring: Edie Campbell (pictured) and Anna Ewers

Courtesy
<p>Bottega Veneta</p>
Bottega Veneta

Shot by: Todd Hido

Starring: Lauren Hutton (pictured) and Joan Smalls

Courtesy
<p>Kate Spade New York</p>
Kate Spade New York

Starring: Fernanda Ly (and camel)

Courtesy
<p>Louis Vuitton</p>
Louis Vuitton

Shot by: Bruce Weber

Starring: Michelle Williams (pictured), Jennifer Connelly, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Sasha Lane

Courtesy
<p>Gucci</p>
Gucci

Shot by: Glen Luchford

Starring: Daisy Cvitkovic, Olof Källström, Unia Pakhomova, among others, and a pack of jungle cats

Courtesy
<p>Dior</p>
Dior

Shot by: Brigitte Lacombe 

Starring: Ruth and May Bell

Courtesy
<p>Rachel Comey</p>
Rachel Comey

Shot by: Charlie Engman

Starring: Parker Posey

Courtesy
<p>Stuart Weitzman</p>
Stuart Weitzman

Shot by: Mario Testino

Starring: Gigi Hadid

Courtesy
<p>J.W.Anderson</p>
J.W.Anderson

Shot by: Jamie Hawkesworth

Starring: Chloe Sevigny

Courtesy
<p>Roberto Cavalli</p>
Roberto Cavalli

Shot by: Morelli Brothers

Starring: Stella Maxwell (pictured) and Jordan Barret

Courtesy
<p>Alexander Wang</p>
Alexander Wang

Shot by: Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin

Starring: Anna Ewers, Binx Walton, Lexi Boling (pictured)

Courtesy
<p>Max Mara—Accessories</p>
Max Mara—Accessories

Shot by: Steven Meisel

Starring: Gigi Hadid

courtesy Max Mara
<p>Chanel</p>
Chanel

Shot by: Karl Lagerfeld

courtesy Chanel
<p>Moschino</p>
Moschino

Shot by: Steven Meisel

Starring: Bella (pictured) and Gigi Hadid

Steven Meisel for Moschino
<p>Dolce &amp; Gabbana</p>
Dolce & Gabbana

Shot by: Franco Pagetti

StarringZendaya, Thylane Blondeau, and Sonia Ben Ammar

courtesy Dolce & Gabbana
<p>Miu Miu</p>
Miu Miu

Shot by: Alasdair McLellan

StarringElle Fanning, Sonia Ben Ammar, Elsa Brisinger, Karen Elson, Birgit Kos, Carolyn Murphy, Mayowa Nicholas, Ellen Rosa, Lara Stone

courtesy Miu Miu
<p>Balmain</p>
Balmain

Shot by: Steven Klein

Starring: Isabeli Fontana, Natasha Poly, Doutzen Kroes, Tony Ward, Gabriel Aubry, Jon Kortajarena

courtesy Balmain
<p>ISABEL MARANT</p>
ISABEL MARANT

Shot by: Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin

Starring: Anna Ewers

courtesy Isabel Marant
<p>Alexander McQueen</p>
Alexander McQueen

Shot by: Jamie Hawkesworth

Starring: Vittoria Ceretti

Courtesy
<p>Paule Ka</p>
Paule Ka

Shot by: Miles Aldridge

Starring: Yumi Lambert 

courtesy Paule Ka
<p>Saint Laurent</p>
Saint Laurent

Shot by: Collier Schorr

Courtesy
<p>Chloé</p>
Chloé

Shot by: Charlotte Wales

Starring: Luna Bijl and Ukrikke Hoyer

Courtesy
<p>Givenchy Jeans by Riccardo Tisci</p>
Givenchy Jeans by Riccardo Tisci

Shot by: Luigi & Iango/Streeters

Starring: Naomi Campbell, Justin Levy

Courtesy
<p>Frame</p>
Frame

Shot by: Erik Torstensson

Starring: Sasha Pivovarova

Courtesy
<p>Sophia Webster</p>
Sophia Webster

Shot by: Monica Menez

Starring: Ana Pirlog from IMG, Elisa from Profile

courtesy Sophia Webster
<p>Michael Kors Collection</p>
Michael Kors Collection

Shot by: Mario Testino

Starring: Joan Smalls

Courtesy
<p>Michael Michael Kors</p>
Michael Michael Kors

Shot by: Mario Testino

Starring: Taylor Hill and Romee Strijd

Courtesy
<p>Carolina Herrera</p>
Carolina Herrera

Shot by: Mario Testino

Starring: Lily Aldridge and Grace Elizabeth

Courtesy Carolina Herrera
<p>Coach</p>
Coach

Shot by: Steven Meisel

Starring: Chloe Grace Moretz

Courtesy
<p>Stella McCartney</p>
Stella McCartney

Shot by: Harley Weir

Starring: Dilone, Alanna Arrington, Charlee Fraser, and McKenna Hellam

courtesy Stella McCartney
<p>Salvatore Ferragamo</p>
Salvatore Ferragamo

Shot by: Peter Lindebergh

StarringLily Aldridge (pictured), Andres Velencoso, and McKenna Hellam

courtesy Ferragamo
<p>Longchamp</p>
Longchamp

Shot by: Mikael Jansson

Starring: Alexa Chung

Courtesy of Longchamp
<p>Christopher Kane</p>
Christopher Kane

Shot by: Alasdair McLellan

Starring: Jean Campbell

Courtesy
<p>MAJE</p>
MAJE

Shot by: Tyrone Lebon

Starring: Frederikke Sofie

courtesy Maje
<p>HUGO BY HUGO BOSS</p>
HUGO BY HUGO BOSS

Shot by: Harley Weir

Starring: Anwar Hadid (pictured), Soko, Devon Aoki, Alexandra Marzella, Jasper Briggs, Luka Sabbat, Kiki Willems, Felix Gesnouin, Wyatt Shears, Fletcher Shears.

Courtesy
<p>EDUN</p>
EDUN

Shot by: Kristin-Lee Moolman

Starring: IMADE, AMELIA, and SOMALIA

Courtesy Edun
<p>Bally</p>
Bally

Shot by: Gregory Harris

Starring: Irina Shayk (pictured), Kit Butler, and David Trulik

Courtesy
<p>Mulberry</p>
Mulberry

Shot by: Kira Bunse

Starring: Sora Choi and Chanel Gomez 

Courtesy
<p>COACH</p>
COACH

Shot by: Meisel

Starring: Lexi Boling, Wallette Watson, Hayett McCarthy, Cara Taylor, He Cong, and Anders Donatelli

Courtesy
<p>Agent Provocateur</p>
Agent Provocateur

Shot by: Mario Sorrenti

Starring: Andreaa Diaconu

Mario Sorrenti
<p>Camilla and Marc</p>
Camilla and Marc

Shot by: Duncan Killick

Starring: Mali Koopman

Courtesy
<p>RAF SIMONS</p>
RAF SIMONS

Shot by: Willy Vanderperre

Willy Vanderperre
<p>VERA WANG</p>
VERA WANG

Shot by: Patrick Demarchelier

Starring: Liza Ostanina (pictured), Estelle Chen, Luisana Gonzalez, Camille Hurel, Zhenya Mygovich, and Liene Podina

Patrick Demarchelier
<p>Giorgio Armani</p>
Giorgio Armani

Shot by: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

Starring: Heather Kemesky, Lara Mullen, Maartje Verhoef, Charlee Fraser, Sophia Ahrens, Andrey Zakharov, Julian Schneyder and Aleksandar Rusic

courtesy Giorgio Armani
<p>NET-A-PORTER</p>
NET-A-PORTER

Shot by: Gregory Harris

Starring: Grace Elizabeth, Lineisy Montero, Sofie Hemmet, and Jing Wen

Courtesy
<p>Brandon Maxwell</p>
Brandon Maxwell

Shot by: Santiago Gonzalez

Starring: Riley Montana

Courtesy Brandon Maxwell
<p>THEORY</p>
THEORY

Shot by: Erik Tortensson

Starring: Amber Valletta (pictured), Adwoa Aboah, Fei Fei Sun, Lily Aldridge, and Liya Kebede

Erik Tortensson
<p>3.1 PHILLIP LIM</p>
3.1 PHILLIP LIM

Shot by: Viviane Sassen

Starring: Lotte Van Noort

Courtesy
1 of 50

