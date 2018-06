The Ultimate Spring Shoe Guide: 54 Pairs You Need Now

Spring is afoot—or at least until Mother Nature kicks winter to the curb for good. So even though we're still wearing boots outdoors, we're all about warm weather soles indoors, making the arrival of our ultimate, all-mighty shoe guide all the more better.

We've hit every heel imaginable, including sexy sky-high stilettos (like the pretty butterfly printed Tabitha Simmons pair, pictured left), ladylike floral pumps, and chunky strappy wedges. As for flats, we selected metallic slides, bold ankle-strap flats, and tasseled sandals. And there's even one instance of a sneaker.

There's a bevy of spring-steppers for the taking, with a style suited for every foot. Flip through our all-consuming shoe guide, and stride on!