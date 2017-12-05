The Ultimate Men's Boot Guide for Every Type of Guy in Your Life

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Dec 05, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

You've probably already purchased your winter boots. But don't be selfish. Make sure all of the men in your life are set for the colder weather, too.

If your guy is self-proclaimed street-style star, we've got trendy boots that he'll be excited to unwrap. And for the guys on the other end of the spectrum—you know the ones that need help picking out matching socks—we've rounded up the boots that will help them out in the fashion department, too.

VIDEO: 5 Office Staples Every Man Should Own

 

So go on and find the perfect pair to give this holiday season. We've got something for every personality in our roundup below.

1 of 19 Courtesy

HUGO Cult Chelsea Boots

For the guy who likes to stand out, try a pair of boots with spike details.

$295 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 19 Courtesy

UGG Seton Waterproof Chukka Boot

For the guy who wants to wear sweats everyday, give him a pair of boots that are just as cozy.

$200 SHOP NOW
3 of 19 Courtesy

Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Ranger Boot

For the guy who never knows what to wear, give him a pair of boots that match just about anything.

$195 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 19 Courtesy

ROCKPORT Wynstin Chelsea Boot

For the guy who needs a little help in the style department, help him nail every outfit with these versatile boots.

$96 ($125) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 19 Courtesy

SOREL Madson Waterproof Boot

For the guy who loves rugged finishes, give him a pair of boots that have a vintage feel.

$170 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 19 Courtesy

GRENSON Corey Suede Jodhpur Boots

For the guy who appreciates great detail, grab a luxurious pair.

$315 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 19 Courtesy

TED BAKER LONDON 'Camroon 4' Chelsea Boot

For the guy who loves to dress up, make him feel special with a pair of polished boots.

$250 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 19 Courtesy

KINGSMAN + Hunter Balmoral Rubber Wellington Boots

For the guy who prepares for everything, make sure he's ready to face bad weather in style.

$195 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 19 Courtesy

Buscemi Lace-Up Leather Site Boot

For the guy who knows fashion, give him these luxury boots while they are on sale.

$562 (Originally $1,250) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 19 Courtesy

THE RAIL Brysen Chelsea Boot

For the guy who takes good care of his shoes, treat him to these light-gray boots.

$88 (Originally $110) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 19 Courtesy

Clarks Leather Desert Boots

For the guy who needs a good weekend shoe, hook him up with this casual yet polished design.

$130 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 19 Courtesy

Alfani Men's Jayce Textured Chelsea Boots

For the guy who likes getting dressed up, get him a design that always impresses.

$90 (Originally $100) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 19 Courtesy

FLORSHEIM 'Indie' Cap Toe Boot

For the guy who always needs a foot massage, help him out with a pair of boots that include comfort technology.

$117 (Originally $175) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 19 Courtesy

RED WING 1907 Classic Moc Boot

For the guy who likes to be seen, let him turn heads in these trendy men's boots.

$280 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 19 Courtesy

Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Men's Design 30305

For the guy who loves wearing the same pair of shoes with everything, these will be his new faves.

$50 (Originally $75) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
16 of 19 Courtesy

TIMBERLAND 'Six Inch Classic Boots - Premium' Boot

For the guy obsessed with black, give him a pair of dark boots to add to his collection.

$190 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
17 of 19 Courtesy

J&M 1850 'Karnes' Brogue Cap Toe Boot

For the guy who has an eye for fashion, give him a pair of boots with mixed fabrics.

$147 (Originally $198) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
18 of 19 Courtesy

DR. MARTENS '1460' Boot

For the guy who loves fashion trends, give him a pair of celebrity-approved boots.

$135 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
19 of 19 Courtesy

STEVE MADDEN 'Harken' Leather Chukka Boot

For the guy who never has anything to wear when it's time to dress up, grab him a pair of boots that will get the job done.

$56 (Originally $90) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!