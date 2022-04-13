Ugg Launched a Bubbly $60 Sandal That Might Be the New Supermodel Shoe This Summer
The rumors are true: Ugg launched a cushy pool sandal version of its celeb-loved fuzzy Fluff Yeah slides — and they're bound to blow up this summer.
The bubbly Ugg Sport Yeah sandals are basically the love child of the platform slides that supermodels were wearing non-stop last summer and Crocs. Made completely out of a rubbery, water-resistant foam, they have a webbed upper design, thick soles, and a removable and adjustable velcro heel strap. The slides are available for women, men, kids, and toddlers, and come in five colors, including black, white, lime green, pink, and red (plus blue and gray for men).
While the brand's fluffy slippers can cost upwards of $100 depending on which style you get, the Sport Yeah slides are a more comfortable $60.
Puffy pool slides took over everyone's feet last year, practically replacing Birkenstocks and Crocs, the usual go-to controversial spring and summer shoes; even Oprah hopped on the trend. I wouldn't be surprised if we saw supermodels and celebs like Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, and Megan Fox — who have all worn the Fluff Yeahs — opting for Ugg's sporty chic sandals this season.
I personally bought a pair in white the second I saw them, and I'm already planning on buying a second pair in the fun lime green shade and adding a red pair for my mom to my cart. (She stands on her feet a lot when she's at work and suffers from back pain, so I know that she'll love how supportive they are.)
The Sport Yeahs are super foamy and probably the cushiest sandals I've ever slipped on. They're extremely comfortable from the start and the footbed is super roomy. Some shoppers said that they run large, and I can see that — I got a size 7 (I'm usually a 7.5) and I'd say it fits a bit bigger than that. It's not an uncomfortable difference for me, but keep in mind that you may want to get a size or two smaller than usual.
I definitely plan on wearing these bubbly sandals all summer long. If they've caught your eye, add a pair to your cart sooner rather than later, because they're likely to sell out in select sizes and colors. Shop the rest of the Ugg Yeah Sport sandals for women at Amazon and Ugg, below.