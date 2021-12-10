This Under-the-Radar Sale Has Hollywood's Go-To Winter Boots for as Little as $69

But Ugg isn't the only star of Rue La La's most recent major winter markdown. There's also Sorel, which makes Oprah's favorite winter boot. Jennifer Aniston, Katie Holmes, and Angelina Jolie are also fans of the brand, and now you can get a pair of Sorels for under $80 at Rue La La (just sign up for free with your email to access the discounts). Oprah loves that the brand makes practical, long-lasting boots that feel like a hybrid between a sneaker and a proper boot. While her favorite style, the Kinetic conquest, isn't included, there is the Slimpack III Hiker, which feels very similar. It'll get the job done when it comes to trudging around in the snow, that's a guarantee.