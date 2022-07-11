Everyone From Jennifer Lopez to Gigi Hadid Wears These Slippers as Shoes, and They're on Rare Sale Today

The dog days of summer are slowly creeping up on us, so you might be thinking why in the world would I purchase fluffy slippers right now? Easy. Buying ″off-season″ products gives you the (rare) opportunity to snag things on sale that you probably could never get for the same prices during peak season. In other words, it's the smartest thing you can do, financially.

With Amazon Prime Day 2022 in full swing, you'll find lots of deals on summery things like swimwear and sandals, but we're eyeing these Ugg discounts because, well, Uggs! On sale! (Our favorite three words that we're not able to write often.) It's a rarity, so it's also no wonder that sizes are selling out fast. And considering just how famous the brand's slippers and boots are — its fan base includes just about every supermodel and celebrity in the book (think Gigi Hadid, Elsa Hosk, and Jennifer Lopez) — we don't expect stock to last through the two-day shopping event.

Ugg Oh Yeah Slipper

Courtesy

Shop now: $60 (Originally $100); amazon.com

Ugg Oh Fluffita Slipper

Courtesy

Shop now: $70 (Originally $110); amazon.com

Some of the Uggs we suggest adding to cart? The brand's famous Oh Yeah Slippers, made with an all-around plush body and a comfy elastic back strap emblazoned with the Ugg logo. You'll also find the big, bold Fluffita slippers that aren't made for the faint of heart; with their nearly 2-inch platform sole and all-around shearling straps, they're certain to be the statement piece of any look.

If you're also saying to yourself, "Slippers aren't made for the outdoors," let us prove you wrong: Supermodels and celebs have long been making a case for wearing the comfy footwear outside of the home, pairing it with everything from trousers to wide-leg jeans to tried-and-true sweats. What's more, most Ugg slippers are designed with a rubber outsole that makes them totally suitable for outside wear, too.

Shop more Ugg slippers and boots that are on sale during Prime Day 2022, below.

Ugg Fluffita Slipper

Courtesy

Shop now: $68 (Originally $110); amazon.com

Ugg Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot

Courtesy

Shop now: $65 (Originally $150); amazon.com

Ugg Classic Mini Side Logo Boot

Courtesy

Shop now: $73 (Originally $150); amazon.com