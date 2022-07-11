Everyone From Jennifer Lopez to Gigi Hadid Wears These Slippers as Shoes, and They're on Rare Sale Today

Save up to 57 percent on Hollywood’s favorite comfy slipper brand.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas

Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all-things style, beauty, and celebrity. She has more than 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, and she's been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for InStyle for over 2 years. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish.

Published on July 11, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Celebs Wearing Ugg Slippers PD Sale
Photo: Getty Images/InStyle

The dog days of summer are slowly creeping up on us, so you might be thinking why in the world would I purchase fluffy slippers right now? Easy. Buying ″off-season″ products gives you the (rare) opportunity to snag things on sale that you probably could never get for the same prices during peak season. In other words, it's the smartest thing you can do, financially.

With Amazon Prime Day 2022 in full swing, you'll find lots of deals on summery things like swimwear and sandals, but we're eyeing these Ugg discounts because, well, Uggs! On sale! (Our favorite three words that we're not able to write often.) It's a rarity, so it's also no wonder that sizes are selling out fast. And considering just how famous the brand's slippers and boots are — its fan base includes just about every supermodel and celebrity in the book (think Gigi Hadid, Elsa Hosk, and Jennifer Lopez) — we don't expect stock to last through the two-day shopping event.

Ugg Oh Yeah Slipper

Ugg Shoes on Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $60 (Originally $100); amazon.com

Ugg Oh Fluffita Slipper

Ugg Shoes on Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $70 (Originally $110); amazon.com

Some of the Uggs we suggest adding to cart? The brand's famous Oh Yeah Slippers, made with an all-around plush body and a comfy elastic back strap emblazoned with the Ugg logo. You'll also find the big, bold Fluffita slippers that aren't made for the faint of heart; with their nearly 2-inch platform sole and all-around shearling straps, they're certain to be the statement piece of any look.

If you're also saying to yourself, "Slippers aren't made for the outdoors," let us prove you wrong: Supermodels and celebs have long been making a case for wearing the comfy footwear outside of the home, pairing it with everything from trousers to wide-leg jeans to tried-and-true sweats. What's more, most Ugg slippers are designed with a rubber outsole that makes them totally suitable for outside wear, too.

Shop more Ugg slippers and boots that are on sale during Prime Day 2022, below.

Ugg Fluffita Slipper

Ugg Shoes on Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $68 (Originally $110); amazon.com

Ugg Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot

Ugg Shoes on Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $65 (Originally $150); amazon.com

Ugg Classic Mini Side Logo Boot

Ugg Shoes on Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $73 (Originally $150); amazon.com

