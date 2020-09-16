Celebrities Have Been Secretly Wearing Ugg’s First Clothing Collection for Months
There’s no escaping fall’s imminent arrival when Joan Smalls is spotted wearing Ugg boots and a fluffy pink track jacket at the end of August. All of us thought, “Hm, that’s a little bit early.” But then of course Starbucks said “Hold my pumpkin spice latte” and ushered in the season prematurely like it always does, with a drink that has become an It-girl of sorts in its own right. Maybe Smalls herself was heading over to Starbucks on that fateful, not-at-all fall day.
Whatever it was, Ugg season, known as autumn to some, is here. If you’re skeptical, Emily Ratajkowski just retired her crop tops and pulled out her classic mini Ugg boots, which means it’s official. There is no turning back now. And luckily, Ugg has released its first ready-to-wear collection right in time for the occasion. It just so happens that Joan Smalls’s enviable pink fluff jacket was from the collection and costs only $128.
Celebrities have secretly been wearing the Ugg clothing line for weeks, and now everything makes sense. Having early access to a cozy collection from the people who designed the pumpkin spice latte equivalent to a boot would make anyone want to wear fall clothing in August. Smalls’s look definitely made us start unpacking our jackets, and clearly, the Ugg Marlene faux fur jacket is a fall essential we need to buy ASAP.
As 2020 thankfully comes to a close (somehow), cozying up in a cute fleece and sweats seems perfect as we brace ourselves for whatever plot twist comes next (hopefully, it’ll wait until after November). Ugg’s collection has all of the comforting clothes you could possibly need for it, ranging from hoodies and joggers to half-zip pullovers and even faux shearling baseball jackets in a range of soothing pastels and fall color classics like olive and black. Nearly all of those pieces are under $200, and more than a couple under $100. There’s even a long faux fur coat for under $400 that rivals the famous $4,000 Max Mara teddy coat and a seriously luxe shearling coat that’s still less than that Max Mara coat.
Smalls was onto something when she stepped out in those classic Uggs and that soon-to-be-classic fleece, and now it’s finally our time to do the same… probably while on the way to Starbucks for a hot fall latte, who are we kidding? It’s officially the season, after all.
Shop Ugg’s first ready-to-wear collection at Nordstrom below.
Ugg Marlene Faux Fur Coat
Shop now: $128; nordstrom.com
Ugg Simone Boyfriend Hoodie
Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com
Ugg Augusta Faux Fur & Faux Shearling Baseball Jacket
Shop now: $298; nordstrom.com
Ugg Hattie Long Faux Fur Coat
Shop now: $325; nordstrom.com
Ugg Nori Oversize Faux Fur Coat
Shop now: $295; nordstrom.com
Ugg Lucille Hooded Dress
Shop now: $118; nordstrom.com
Ugg Reversible Quilted & Faux Shearling Bomber Jacket
Shop now: $250; nordstrom.com
Ugg Furry Crewneck Sweatshirt
Shop now: $128; nordstrom.com
Ugg Lianna Genuine Toscana Shearling Jacket
Shop now: $1,795; nordstrom.com
Ugg Elaina Colorblock Faux Fur Coat
Shop now: $148; nordstrom.com
Ugg Koko Hooded Oversize Faux Fur Jacket
Shop now: $398; nordstrom.com