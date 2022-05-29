Attention: Celebrity-Loved Ugg Slides Are Currently 50% Off
I blame my millennial upbringing for a once serious aversion to any mention of Uggs. Upon hearing the brand name, my brain jumped to dissociative flashbacks from middle and high school where everyone, except me (womp womp), wore those shearling-lined boots like their lives depended on it.
My reintroduction and newfound obsession with the brand came when I saw how comfortable and chic everyone looked walking around in platform furry sandals, which I consequently found out were Uggs. I am hardly the only person to fall into another era of Ugg obsession — iterations of the furry slides have been worn by a laundry list of celebrities including Megan Fox, Selena Gomez, and Gigi Hadid. If you've been waiting for a sign to finally treat yourself to a pair of the most comfortable sandals on earth, here you have it: A selection of Ugg slides, including the Fluff Yeah Sandals, are currently 50 percent off at Nordstrom.
While perusing the internet for an excuse to treat myself, I came across an impressive lineup of Ugg sandals on sale at Nordstrom, and quite literally jumped for joy.
Shop now: $50–$55 (Originally $100); nordstrom.com
As any experienced bargain shopper would do, I opened a new tab for each pair of Ugg sandals I've been pining over — Fluff Yeahs, Fluffitas, Disco Cross', and Super Fluffs — with a red text denoting a sale price. At a whopping 50 percent off, it wasn't hard to convince myself to cop two pairs, quickly justifying to myself it was the equivalent of buying one at full price.
Even at full price, Ugg sandals have a tendency to sell out, so act fast to take advantage of this mega sale and secure yourself the slides you're going to spend your entire summer in.