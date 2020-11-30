Ugg Boots Are Just $16 at This Secret Cyber Monday Sale
They’re impossible to find.
Aside from designer bags, whose search interest has been spiking all year, the most coveted Cyber Monday deals involve the most controversial of boots ever: Uggs. Hundreds of thousands of people are searching for deals on Ugg’s classic boots and slippers as of this morning, only to learn that the most popular of styles have already sold out. Thankfully the exclusive Gilt Cyber Monday sale still has hundreds of different styles still in stock and prices start at $16.
The members-only fashion website is known for its designer discounts on high-end brands like Gucci and Valentino, as well as those aforementioned coveted designer bags. Its luxury reputation might explain how its secret Cyber Monday sale has so many desirable Ugg boots still in stock. Men’s Ugg deals start at $16, children’s Ugg deals start at $39, and women’s Ugg deals start at $49. Considering most of the Ugg deals on Black Friday were only just under $100, this is pretty major. All you have to do is sign up for a free membership if you haven’t already (which would also unlock 24/7 deals year-round).
Ugg’s famous mini boot is $109, its cozy knit slipper is $95, and its tall boot is $159. Even the newly launched Ugg fluff mini quilted bootie in hot pink (an unexpected Ugg color trend supermodels have been wearing as of late) is on sale for $125. Considering Ugg season started early this year, with celebrities everywhere announcing that Ugg boots are indeed back, now is the perfect time to finally get a pair. As we head into the coldest season of the worst year ever, a cozy pair of Ugg boots can definitely provide the comfort we all desperately need, especially when they’re also on sale.
Gilt’s Ugg Cyber Monday sale is only happening for the next two days, and while it’s definitely under the radar, thousands of shoppers desperate for a pair of Fluffettes are bound to come across it soon. So add a couple pairs to your cart now before they sell out at record speed just like they did on Black Friday. This might actually be your last chance to own the world’s most famous cozy boot.
Shop the best Ugg Cyber Monday deals below.
