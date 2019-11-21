These Jennifer Lawrence and J.Lo-Approved Ugg Slides Are the Most Popular Slippers in Hollywood

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty

Barely anything made it out of the early 2000s unscathed. Not Juicy Couture tracksuits, not The Simple Life, not Britney and Justin’s dual Canadian tuxedo red-carpet look, and definitely not low-rise jeans. The fashion from then doesn’t make people nostalgic for another time like the style of the ‘70s, ‘80s, or ‘90s does — it makes people laugh. Imagine the antithesis of the phrase “That’s hot,” and that is exactly how a majority of the population would describe any outfit from the 2000s.

And although so many iconic ‘00s looks are the punchline of so many jokes, one of everyone’s favorite ‘00s staples is somehow making a comeback without much resistance. We all used to love to hate Uggs, but now the cozy, shearling-lined boots and slides are actually cool again.

If we had to pinpoint the shift from Ugg resistance to Ugg acceptance we’d say it all started on November 10, 2017 when Cardi B declared it “officially Ugg season” in an Instagram video. Red bottoms be damned. Collaborations with up-and-coming avant-garde brands Eckhaus Latta and Y/Project followed and soon, Uggs started to look different and high-end. When discussing his favorite pair of Ugg slides with NYMag, even the famous former editor-at-large of American Vogue André Leon Talley said, “There’s nothing like them. I didn’t want to wear Uggs for years. I thought, ‘Oh, Uggs.’ But once you put on an Ugg, you never turn back.” Even with all the high-fashion clout, the Uggs we’re seeing a lot of in 2019 are actually the same ones that dominated the paparazzi shots of the early 2000s. And even Leon Talley’s favorite pair are the $80 Ugg Scuff Slipper you can buy on Nordstrom.

The Ugg that has been spotted on multiple celebrities in multiple instances in multiple cities with increasing frequency for the past couple of years is actually another classic Ugg slipper: the Ugg Coquette Genuine Shearling Slipper, which retails for $120 on Nordstrom. Just last month, J.Lo was spotted wearing a pair of the popular slippers with a fluffy bathrobe (as one does) in between takes of her newest film, Marry Me. Jennifer Lawrence has been spotted wearing the Ugg Coquette sipper on various errand runs in New York City. Zendaya wore her Ugg Coquette slippers with a cropped white t-shirt and sweats. Dakota Johnson has worn hers with an Amazon Coat-like puffer jacket. Kim Kardashian, Shay Mitchell, Vanessa Hudgens, and seemingly every other person who has ever been famous also owns a pair.

Outside of Hollywood, the slippers are still pretty popular. On Nordstrom, the Ugg Coquette slipper has 1,100 five-star reviews and every other review praises how sincerely cozy they are. The genuine-shearling lining resembles a cloud you can walk on and the sheepskin helps keep feet dry in colder temperatures. The sole is sturdy enough for both indoor and outdoor use, which means you could easily wear them all day — regardless of if you’re on a movie set or not. Now that’s hot.

Buy the most popular slipper in Hollywood for just $120 at Nordstrom, in every color from beige to leopard to terracotta, below.

