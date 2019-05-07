Long Before Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2020 Show, the TWA Terminal Was Stylish as Hell

There's something about travel and fashion that seem to go hand in hand. Chanel has held plenty of runway shows where the theme was girls on the go — its latest set was a train station, and a few years back, it transformed the Grand Palais into an airport. Now, it's Louis Vuitton's turn to take flight, as the fashion house held its Cruise 2020 show at the Trans World Airlines terminal at John F. Kennedy Aiport. While TWA is no longer around, and the terminal has recently been revamped and turned into a hotel, we're pretty excited about this nod to history and iconic style.

After all, famous ladies like Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn once stepped on and off planes in this very spot — and they weren't wearing sweatpants while doing so, either. Rather, flying was a full fashion experience back in the day, and items like fur coats, oversize hats, and structured skirt suits didn't feel out of place.

Louis Vuitton's latest collection, however, was more inspired by Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière’s first impressions of New York, rather than old Hollywood. The designs included much of what was big in the '80s — strong shoulders, jewel tones, poofy, layered skirts, striped business wear, and all — but mixed it with a futuristic feel. Not exactly Audrey Hepburn, but still a stylish and welcome throwback.

Either way, we're currently reconsidering our preferred flying combo of oversized sweatshirts and leggings, and feel it's worth taking a look at the fabulous outfits that TWA saw. Please consider it our petition to hold a fashion show at this landmark location every year.