Long Before Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2020 Show, the TWA Terminal Was Stylish as Hell

There's something about travel and fashion that seem to go hand in hand. Chanel has held plenty of runway shows where the theme was girls on the go — its latest set was a train station, and a few years back, it transformed the Grand Palais into an airport. Now, it's Louis Vuitton's turn to take flight, as the fashion house held its Cruise 2020 show at the Trans World Airlines terminal at John F. Kennedy Aiport. While TWA is no longer around, and the terminal has recently been revamped and turned into a hotel, we're pretty excited about this nod to history and iconic style.

After all, famous ladies like Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn once stepped on and off planes in this very spot — and they weren't wearing sweatpants while doing so, either. Rather, flying was a full fashion experience back in the day, and items like fur coats, oversize hats, and structured skirt suits didn't feel out of place.

Louis Vuitton's latest collection, however, was more inspired by Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière’s first impressions of New York, rather than old Hollywood. The designs included much of what was big in the '80s — strong shoulders, jewel tones, poofy, layered skirts, striped business wear, and all — but mixed it with a futuristic feel. Not exactly Audrey Hepburn, but still a stylish and welcome throwback.

Either way, we're currently reconsidering our preferred flying combo of oversized sweatshirts and leggings, and feel it's worth taking a look at the fabulous outfits that TWA saw. Please consider it our petition to hold a fashion show at this landmark location every year.

Marilyn Monroe

This outfit is the epitome of old Hollywood style: A form fitting dress (complete with a bow detail), long gloves, and furry coat. Plus, check out those drop earrings. Glam!
Cher

Considering the western trend is so big at the moment, we wouldn't be surprised if a top model copied this look tomorrow.

Gregory Peck and Veronique Passani

Gregory Peck is the star here, but while he looks very dapper in that suit, we're digging his (ex) wife's layered, short-sleeved dress and matching hat.
Mary Tyler Moore

Clean and simple with a pop of pattern — Mary's coat is the best of both worlds.

Debbie Reynolds

Even in wind and rain, Debbie looked as glamorous as ever while stepping off the plane.

Jane Fonda

We're not sure what we love more: Jane's scarf and necklace pairing, or her classic, structured bag, which is pictured at her side. (Also, was she ever not a fashion icon?!)
Marlo Thomas

Doesn't this dress remind you a bit of Meghan Markle's look from the royal baby reveal? She smartly styled it with chic yet practical kitten heels — and her cute pup.

The Fifth Dimension

Fun fact: they're shooting a video for the song "Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In." Also, where can we get these maxi dresses? We hope they passed those down.

Grace Kelly, Elizabeth Taylor, and Laraine Day

The dresses! The gloves! Elizabeth's cropped cardigan! This celebrity street style is quite different from the sheer styles and chunky sneakers of today (but, honestly, we love both).
Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner

Hello, Ava's structured suit and sunglasses — that's a power look if we've ever seen one.

Frances Farmer

This vintage fascinator sort of reminds us of 2019's padded headband trend. And now we feel inspired to add a brooch to our outfits.

Twiggy

Leave it to Twiggy to give us signature '60s style with this swing coat.
Jayne Mansfield

Mariska Hargitay's mom (and dad, Mickey Hargitay) were dressed to the nines when they traveled. We love how Jayne's scarf matched her shirt, and how she completed her look with statement-making, furry hat.

Joan Collins

Between the bow and the layered necklaces, we wouldn't think twice if we saw someone wearing this in 2019.

Mamie Van Doren

We hope Mamie was traveling somewhere tropical, because that wide-brim, polka dot hat is fit for the beach.
Audrey Hepburn

We won't let Audrey's matching fur-trimmed hat and coat distract us from her chic, woven, chain strap purse.

Sophia Loren

Yes, the actress truly did step off the plane decked out in a top hat, fur coat, and doctor bag.
