9 Tuxedo Dresses to Take Your Wardrobe to the Next Level

There are a few definitive pieces that every woman should have in her closet. A perfectly cut suit, a crisp cotton shirt, a luxurious cashmere sweater … and the tuxedo dress. This classic silhouette has become an evening wear go-to, for good reason. Sharp tailoring, a flattering nip at the waist, a show of leg, all designed into one chic item? It just might be the epitome of function and fashion.

Of course we love the tried-and-true, "borrowed from the boys" approach, but are also digging totally feminine tweaks in velvet, lace, and even sleeveless versions for plenty of layering opportunities (and they even can be worn during the day!). Don’t be afraid to play with color as well! Shop our 9 picks ahead.

