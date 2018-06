1 of 8 Maria Valentino/MCV Photo (4)

TUXEDO 2.0

WHY WE LOVE IT

Nothing against dresses, but there's something so elegant and sensual about a woman in men's evening wear. When a gown appears too formal and a cocktail dress a bit frivolous, black-tie styling will suit the occasion. With jackets ranging from cropped to hourglass to sleeveless, there's a tuxedo-inspired style that will fit anyone's specifications.



HOW TO WEAR IT

Showing some skin keeps the attitude intriguing. But if going shirtless seems risky, slip a blouse under the jacket. Punctuate it with a fluttering jewel-toned scarf in ruby or amethyst, and emphasize the simplicity of the suit with closed-toe pumps. Coif hair smooth and neat, and opt for swipe of nude lipstick—a less predictable choice than red.



Photos: (left to right) Jason Wu, Celine, Saint Laurent, Just Cavalli