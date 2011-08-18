The Tunic

Aug 18, 2011 @ 4:13 pm
WHY WE LOVE IT
WHY WE LOVE IT
Their ubiquity online and on home-shopping networks have turned tunics into no-brainer mainstays. But there are a few new twists: a slight tailoring at the waist for a more flattering graze, while asymmetry turns a hem into a playful come-hither. Refined fabrics, strategic draping, and added embellishments transform tunics into alternatives for evening-like an elegant, artier version of the pantsuit.

HOW TO WEAR IT
If you have the youth and the legs, wear one as a dress. If you’re just hanging out, step into skinny-leg pants or baby bell-bottoms. But if you want to strut in a comfy showstopper at night, choose a top and pants in a matching luxe fabric, or try one in a high-contrast color. Accessorize with drama-sleek chandeliers, a mile-long pendant, or a brooch at the waist-to spotlight the beautiful soft draping.

Photos: (left to right) Diane von Furstenberg, Balenciaga, Giorgio Armani, Alberta Feretti
Ramy Brook Tunic
Silk charmeuse, Ramy Brook, $395; ramybrook.com.
Paul & Joe Sister Tunic
Wool-viscose, Paul & Joe Sister, $308; 310-270-4620.
Diane von Furstenberg Tunic
Triacetate-polyester, Diane von Furstenberg, $325; dvf.com.
Sam & Lavi Tunic
Viscose-satin, Sam & Lavi, $245; samandlavi.com/.
WHY WE LOVE IT

Photos: (left to right) Diane von Furstenberg, Balenciaga, Giorgio Armani, Alberta Feretti
Ramy Brook Tunic

Silk charmeuse, Ramy Brook, $395; ramybrook.com.
Paul & Joe Sister Tunic

Wool-viscose, Paul & Joe Sister, $308; 310-270-4620.
Diane von Furstenberg Tunic

Triacetate-polyester, Diane von Furstenberg, $325; dvf.com.
Sam & Lavi Tunic

Viscose-satin, Sam & Lavi, $245; samandlavi.com/.

