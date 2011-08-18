1 of 5 Imaxtree

WHY WE LOVE IT

Their ubiquity online and on home-shopping networks have turned tunics into no-brainer mainstays. But there are a few new twists: a slight tailoring at the waist for a more flattering graze, while asymmetry turns a hem into a playful come-hither. Refined fabrics, strategic draping, and added embellishments transform tunics into alternatives for evening-like an elegant, artier version of the pantsuit.



HOW TO WEAR IT

If you have the youth and the legs, wear one as a dress. If you’re just hanging out, step into skinny-leg pants or baby bell-bottoms. But if you want to strut in a comfy showstopper at night, choose a top and pants in a matching luxe fabric, or try one in a high-contrast color. Accessorize with drama-sleek chandeliers, a mile-long pendant, or a brooch at the waist-to spotlight the beautiful soft draping.



Photos: (left to right) Diane von Furstenberg, Balenciaga, Giorgio Armani, Alberta Feretti