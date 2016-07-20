9 New Shapes in Shirting to Get Excited About Now

Although the first button-down shirt can be traced back to the 19th century, the style as we know it today has not changed much over the years. Think about it: How we wear it—say, with a jeans and flats versus a circle skirt and petticoats—has drastically shifted, but the design itself? Pretty untouchable.

Until now. While, there is still, of course, a place in our closets for the OG oxford blouse, designers have started to experiment with fresh riffs on the classic cut: think flared sleeves, exposed shoulders, cropped hems, pleats, and more. Below, nine new silhouettes worth checking out STAT.