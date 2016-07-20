9 New Shapes in Shirting to Get Excited About Now

Wendy Wallace
Jul 20, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

Although the first button-down shirt can be traced back to the 19th century, the style as we know it today has not changed much over the years. Think about it: How we wear it—say, with a jeans and flats versus a circle skirt and petticoats—has drastically shifted, but the design itself? Pretty untouchable.

Until now. While, there is still, of course, a place in our closets for the OG oxford blouse, designers have started to experiment with fresh riffs on the classic cut: think flared sleeves, exposed shoulders, cropped hems, pleats, and more. Below, nine new silhouettes worth checking out STAT. 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Topshop Cropped Neppy Shirt

This cute cropped style looks great with dark denim.

Topshop available at topshop.com $52
2 of 9 Courtesy

COS Grandad Collar Drape Shirt

The draped detail dresses this button down.

COS available at cosstores.com $45
3 of 9 Courtesy

Zara Studio Zip Shirt

Sexy yet sweet, we love the eye-catching contrast of a zip pull and puff sleeves on the same silhouette. 

Zara available at zara.com $30
4 of 9 Courtesy

Ann Demeulemeester Wrap Shirt

Give your office style an upgrade with this chic blazer/shirt hybrid.

Ann Demeulemeester available at farfetch.com $485
5 of 9 Courtesy

Tome Striped Stretch Cotton-Blend Poplin Top

Full sleeves give this casual silhouette show-stopping drama.

Tome available at net-a-porter.com $625
6 of 9 Courtesy

Giles Open-Shoulder Draped Cotton-Poplin Shirt

Keep these origami folds moving in a elegant direction with an equally polished pair of black trousers.

Giles available at matchesfashion.com $330
7 of 9 Courtesy

Jonathan Simkhai Ruffled Poplin Shirt

With billowing wide leg trousers or a printed pencil skirt, so easy to dress up for evening. 

Jonathan Simkhai available at intermixonline.com $325
8 of 9 Courtesy

Tibi Stripe Shirting Off-The-Shoulder Tunic

These sleeves this tunic can be worn two ways: tied or left flowy for a bell effect.

Tibi available at tibi.com $345
9 of 9 Courtesy

Pixie Market Striped Wrap Kimono Shirt

To balance all the extra volume on this dramatic cut, pair with a skinny jean.

Pixie Market available at pixiemarket.com $112

