Zac Posen's David's Bridal Fall 2014 Collection Embodies Old Hollywood Glamour

There's a reason why celebrities select Zac Posen's creations for major red carpet appearances and prestigious awards shows. His designs never fail to deliver beautifully sculpted fantasy-level gowns, each capturing that timeless Old Hollywood glamour aesthetic. And his bridal collection for David's Bridal is no different. Posen's Truly Zac Posen fall 2014 collection marks his second capsule for the mass bridal retailer. The first one, which launched earlier this year, has been met with resounding success—to Posen's delight.

"We've sold out of styles—they're selling out right now in stores," he tells us, excitedly. "The collection is an ongoing license, so I’ve designed into 2015 already, but it’s so exciting to see the pieces and see all the work and all the fittings and all the techniques come to life."

For fall, Posen has introduced designs that boast more embroidery, a slight departure from the initial collection with its architectural shapes and cleaner lines, but the core value remains the same: "Each dress should be iconic in itself—glamorous, feminine, empowering, and regal for that one amazing day."

Truly Zac Posen

"Each dress should be iconic in itself—glamorous & regal for that one amazing day." —@Zac_Posen."

The partnership between the two brands has given Posen access to David's Bridal's mass production capabilities and sourcing, while Posen has lent his techniques and talent. The end result: A ridiculously affordable and beautiful bridal collection, priced between $650 and $1,650. It may be a fraction of the price of a Zac Posen original, the designer didn't let it compromise the integrity or quality of his work, spending every week with the David's Bridal team redrawing, re-cutting, re-draping everything to perfection.

With the new collection comes a new silhouette (a shorter length alternative to a gown, pictured above), a bias-cut gown (also pictured above) that's nostalgic of one of Posen's iconic pieces, and a four-piece shoe launch that took a year to make. "I was obsessed with the interior, padding, and balance," Posen explains. "A great shoe, even an expensive one, should not have more than a five second wobble. I was tugging on heels, doing crazy stuff, like imagining my dogs attacking them, to see if they would last."

Click ahead to take in the five Truly Zac Posen bridal looks, which, along with the special occasion dresses and accessories, will land in David's Bridal stores and davidsbridal.com in July.