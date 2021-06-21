Shopping

The Comfy Bra Brand Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With Launched a Massive Sale

Add to cart, pronto.
By Nina Huang
Jun 21, 2021 @ 1:00 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Considering there are 2 million deals going live today through tomorrow for Amazon Prime Day 2021, there's no doubt that some deals might slip through your fingers - even for shoppers diligently refreshing their browser pages every minute. But if there's one comfy bra sale you definitely shouldn't miss, it's True & Co's sitewide markdowns this Prime Day.

The brand, an internet shopper-favorite that is beloved by Nordstrom reviewers and Amazon shoppers alike, has launched a 30-percent-off-everything discount for Amazon's sale extravaganza. True & Co's buttery-soft unlined bras, including the best-selling Triangle Convertible Strap Bra that has more than 1,100 ratings, and the Scoop Adjustable Strap Bra that reviewers call "the best comfort bra" they've ever owned, are all on sale in the brand's biggest sale of the year.

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $11-$64, amazon.com

Nobody likes wearing a stuffy, restrictive bra in the summer, so True & Co's breathable bralettes and wireless bras are must-buys this Prime Day. Stock up on the True Body Lift V-Neck Bra that's supportive enough for those with sizes up to 42DDD, and the Lift Mesh Triangle Bra that lets both your chest and your back breathe. Need even more of a lift? Try the True Body Boost Bra that's a "keeper" for just $36, or the "cool and comfy" Freewire Mesh Lightly Lined Bra.

Bras aren't the only things worth shopping from True & Co's sale: The brand's completely seamless underwear is on sale for as little as $11, and its tank tops and adjustable body suits that have supportive cups built in are discounted, too. The True Body Adjustable Strap Tank is a particular shopper-favorite, with a reviewer calling it "beyond comfortable and a perfect fit." "I honestly never would have imagined something could be so comfortable," they added. "I have a slightly larger chest (C/D) and highly doubted this would be something I could wear as I didn't imagine it would offer the support needed, but it totally does!"

Check out the 9 best deals to shop from True & Co below before the sale ends at 11:59 p.m. PT tomorrow, June 22, and keep scrolling for even more editor-loved Prime Day markdowns you won't want to miss.

Credit: Courtesy

True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bra

Shop now: $31 (Originally $44), amazon.com

SHOP IT
Amazon
Credit: Courtesy

True Body Scoop Adjustable Strap Bra

Shop now: $41 (Originally $58), amazon.com

SHOP IT
Amazon
Credit: Courtesy

True Body Lift V-Neck Bra

Shop now: $41 (Originally $58), amazon.com

SHOP IT
Amazon
Credit: Courtesy

True Body Lift Mesh Triangle Bra

Shop now: $45 (Originally $64), amazon.com

SHOP IT
Amazon
Credit: Courtesy

True Body Boost Bra

Shop now: $36 (Originally $52), amazon.com

SHOP IT
Amazon
Credit: Courtesy

Freewire Mesh Lightly Lined Bra

Shop now: $41 (Originally $58), amazon.com

SHOP IT
Amazon
Credit: Courtesy

True Body Hipster Underwear

Shop now: $11 (Originally $16), amazon.com

SHOP IT
Amazon
Credit: Courtesy

True Body Hipster 3-Pack

Shop now: $25 (Originally $36), amazon.com

SHOP IT
Amazon
Credit: Courtesy

True Body Adjustable Strap Tank

Shop now: $34 (Originally $49), amazon.com

SHOP IT
Amazon
Credit: Courtesy

True Body Adjustable Strap Bodysuit

Shop now: $45 (Originally $64), amazon.com

SHOP IT
Amazon

