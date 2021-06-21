The Comfy Bra Brand Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With Launched a Massive Sale
Considering there are 2 million deals going live today through tomorrow for Amazon Prime Day 2021, there's no doubt that some deals might slip through your fingers - even for shoppers diligently refreshing their browser pages every minute. But if there's one comfy bra sale you definitely shouldn't miss, it's True & Co's sitewide markdowns this Prime Day.
The brand, an internet shopper-favorite that is beloved by Nordstrom reviewers and Amazon shoppers alike, has launched a 30-percent-off-everything discount for Amazon's sale extravaganza. True & Co's buttery-soft unlined bras, including the best-selling Triangle Convertible Strap Bra that has more than 1,100 ratings, and the Scoop Adjustable Strap Bra that reviewers call "the best comfort bra" they've ever owned, are all on sale in the brand's biggest sale of the year.
Shop now: $11-$64, amazon.com
Nobody likes wearing a stuffy, restrictive bra in the summer, so True & Co's breathable bralettes and wireless bras are must-buys this Prime Day. Stock up on the True Body Lift V-Neck Bra that's supportive enough for those with sizes up to 42DDD, and the Lift Mesh Triangle Bra that lets both your chest and your back breathe. Need even more of a lift? Try the True Body Boost Bra that's a "keeper" for just $36, or the "cool and comfy" Freewire Mesh Lightly Lined Bra.
Bras aren't the only things worth shopping from True & Co's sale: The brand's completely seamless underwear is on sale for as little as $11, and its tank tops and adjustable body suits that have supportive cups built in are discounted, too. The True Body Adjustable Strap Tank is a particular shopper-favorite, with a reviewer calling it "beyond comfortable and a perfect fit." "I honestly never would have imagined something could be so comfortable," they added. "I have a slightly larger chest (C/D) and highly doubted this would be something I could wear as I didn't imagine it would offer the support needed, but it totally does!"
Check out the 9 best deals to shop from True & Co below before the sale ends at 11:59 p.m. PT tomorrow, June 22, and keep scrolling for even more editor-loved Prime Day markdowns you won't want to miss.
Related Items
True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bra
Shop now: $31 (Originally $44), amazon.com
True Body Scoop Adjustable Strap Bra
True Body Lift V-Neck Bra
True Body Lift Mesh Triangle Bra
Shop now: $45 (Originally $64), amazon.com
True Body Boost Bra
Shop now: $36 (Originally $52), amazon.com
Freewire Mesh Lightly Lined Bra
True Body Hipster Underwear
Shop now: $11 (Originally $16), amazon.com
True Body Hipster 3-Pack
Shop now: $25 (Originally $36), amazon.com
True Body Adjustable Strap Tank
Shop now: $34 (Originally $49), amazon.com
True Body Adjustable Strap Bodysuit
Shop now: $45 (Originally $64), amazon.com
