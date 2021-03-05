I Tried the Comfy Bras Nordstrom Can Barely Keep in Stock, and I Get It Now

As much as I would like to be the one who discovers the next big brand or seasonal trend, I often rely on shoppers to point me in the right direction. Any online shopping destination worth buying from provides reviews that show what shoppers are truly obsessed with, and it's hard to ignore things that have thousands of five-star ratings. Sometimes, the reviews are so compelling that I'm convinced to try out a brand I'd never heard of before — and that was the case with True & Co.
To call this a Nordstrom-shopper loved brand is an understatement. Some of the bras and bralettes have outstanding amounts of reviews in the site's Lingerie, Hosiery & Shapewear section. Look closely at the comments, and you'll find nothing short of adoration:
"If there was ever an item of clothing that could ease heartbreak, this is it."
"It is unbelievably comfortable."
"Best bras for these pandemic days."
"I'm speechless… This bra has changed everything."
And the hype is justified. I jumped on the opportunity to test bras from the company, and I believe that True & Co. is among the comfiest bra brands you'll find on the Internet. Even though I haven't had the urge to put on a bra for close to a year now, in cases where I have to, True & Co.'s are my new favorite go-tos.
The Full Cup Convertible Bralette supports my breasts but doesn't constrict them, and the True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette is one of the few bralettes that doesn't push my breasts to the sides, turning them into flat, pre-baked-dough-like blobs. The Wirefree Push-Up Bra gives me so much lift that it's hard to believe it's underwire-free (and makes me question the need for underwire to exist).
These soft bras are extremely comfortable, feeling more like a second skin than anything else, and their breathability is bound to come in handy when summer rolls around. On track with the brand's ethos, True & Co. bras and bralettes are size-inclusive, available in 30A to 40DDD/F. One Nordstrom shopper confirmed that the True Body V-Neck Bralette is a "great quarantine bra for big chests… especially working from home now, braless is uncomfortable for too long and underwire is too painful. This bra is so soft, I was going to cry when wearing it because I didn't feel anything poking me."
True & Co.'s bras have a combined 1,400+ reviews on Nordstrom and at least four out of five stars for each of its styles. It's not the only place where you can find the brand: True & Co. recently debuted on Amazon with even more styles than Nordstrom (including underwear!).
Shop some of True & Co.'s best styles below.
