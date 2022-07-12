Shoppers Forget They're Wearing This "Amazingly Soft" Bra, and It's 40% Off for Prime Day

When it comes to bra shopping, it's hard to find styles that are both comfortable enough to wear all day and versatile enough to layer under a range of outfits. If you've experienced this struggle, you're in luck: The True & Co convertible-strap bra that's equal parts supportive, soft, and customizable is on sale for 40 percent off at Amazon this Prime Day.

Available in 22 colors, the seamless pullover bra is made from the brand's super smooth microfiber material with a V-neckline, wire-free design, and removable pads. It also has slim, adjustable straps that you can either wear straight back or as a racerback, so you never have to worry about the straps popping out from underneath your clothes. The bra comes in sizes XS through XL, which equates to a 30C through 40B.

More than 2,200 Amazon shoppers have given the bra a five-star rating. One called it the "most comfortable bra I've ever worn," adding that it's "amazingly soft and stretchy." Another reviewer said they "even slept in [it] because [they] forget it's on" and immediately bought two more colors after falling in love with the first one.

Now that you're familiar with the magic that is True & Co bras, we're happy to report that there are more options on sale today for Prime Day. Whether you're looking for a scoop-neck style or a lacy bralette, you'll find it for an incredibly low price.

