Tribal
Tribal
InStyle.com
Mar 20, 2008 @ 2:26 pm
Fendi
Beaded leather baguette with water snake and metal fringe, $2,830; 800-336-3469.
Shop this trend here!
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Elie Tahari
Necklaces of silk and metal, $198 each; 212-334-4441.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
R.J. Graziano and More
Woven straw bangle, R.J.Graziano, $50; 212-685-1248.
Wicker with turquoise cabochon and gold plate bangle, Francesca Romana Diana, $298; at Henri Bendel.
Wood and polyester bangle, Marni, $405;
marni.com
for stores.
Wood bangle, R.J.Graziano, $45; 212-685-1248.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Oscar de la Renta
Sandals of linen, wood and strass, $540; 704-552-8987.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Madeline Weinrib Atelier
Silk-cotton clutch, $450; at Kirna Zabete, 212-941-9656.
See more tribal-inspired items!
Time Inc. Digital Studio
