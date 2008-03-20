Tribal

Mar 20, 2008 @ 2:26 pm
Fendi
Fendi

Beaded leather baguette with water snake and metal fringe, $2,830; 800-336-3469.

Elie Tahari
Elie Tahari

Necklaces of silk and metal, $198 each; 212-334-4441.
R.J. Graziano and More
R.J. Graziano and More

Woven straw bangle, R.J.Graziano, $50; 212-685-1248.

Wicker with turquoise cabochon and gold plate bangle, Francesca Romana Diana, $298; at Henri Bendel.

Wood and polyester bangle, Marni, $405; marni.com for stores.

Wood bangle, R.J.Graziano, $45; 212-685-1248.
Oscar de la Renta
Oscar de la Renta

Sandals of linen, wood and strass, $540; 704-552-8987.
Madeline Weinrib Atelier
Madeline Weinrib Atelier

Silk-cotton clutch, $450; at Kirna Zabete, 212-941-9656.

