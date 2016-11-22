9 Trendy Jeans Worth Buying Now That They’re On Sale

Ruthie Friedlander
Nov 22, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

So you didn’t want to invest in a pair of trendy jeans. You know, the asymmetrical ones with patchwork that are also oversized? We get it. But we still love the look of an outlandish pair of jeans with a simple white tee. Since just about everything under the sun is on sale, now is the time to pick up those trendy pieces you were dying to try. Editor recommendation? If you buy one thing this season, buy the below 3x1 Crop Fringe Jeans. You’ll never get more compliments. 

Hurry up and save! Deal ends 11/28.

1 of 9 Courtesy

3x1 WM3 Straight Crop Fringe Jeans

available at shopbop.com $295 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Jacqueline Straight Jeans by Paige 

Paige available at shopbop.com $339 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Citizens of Humanity Jeans

available at shopbop.com $298 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

Denim X Alexander Wang Jeans

available at shopbop.com originally $295 SHOP NOW
Tome Recycled Jeans

Tome Recycled Jeans

available at shopbop.com $510 (originally $850) SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Rag & Bone 2-Tone Crop Jeans

available at shopbop.com originally $425 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Stella McCartney Skinny Boyfriend Jeans

available at shopbop.com originally $465 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Victoria Victoria Beckham Wide-Leg Jeans

available at shopbop.com $303 (originally $505) SHOP NOW
Siwy Mary-Jane Jeans

Siwy Mary-Jane Jeans

available at shopbop.com originally $196 SHOP NOW

