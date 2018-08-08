9 Trends InStyle Editors Can't Wait to Wear This Fall

InStyle Staff
Aug 08, 2018 @ 5:00 pm
Summer is winding down, and we have one thing on our mind: fall fashion. We've had that new product page on refresh for weeks and are finally starting to see the fall merch trickling into our favorite stores. What better way to kick off the season than a reminder of the best of the Fall 2018 trends? Our fashion editors combed the runway shows to bring you every trend we can’t live without this season. Tailoring, western, and plaid all made the cut, so take a peek below to start shopping.

1 of 9

TAILORING

"There were some amazing Savile Row-inspired pieces at Balenciaga, Givenchy, Altuzarra, and Louis Vuitton during the Fall 2018 shows. I am going to invest in one amazing blazer to wear with leggings and white, collared shirt all season long." -Ruthie Friedlander, Special Projects Director

2 of 9

PAPERBAG WAIST PANTS

"I, like much of the internet, was almost unbearably smitten with a picture of Ukrainian editor Julie Pelipas and her cinched-waist, white jeans. I want to be this, forever. I understand that her pants aren't actually paperbag waist, rather, I think, a men's pair, but a cinchy, '80s-style waist is much easier to pull off than what she has going on. I'm going to wear mine with a close-fitting, thin, ribbed knit sweater and a pair of minimalist, flat mules." -Laurel Pantin, Fashion Features Director

3 of 9

PLAID

"This fall, I cannot wait to wear my all-time favorite trend: plaid. There is something about this trend that pulls me in time and time again. It seems to be the one trend that surfaces each season in some way, shape, or form — and I do not mind a bit. Topshop has always been my go-to for key plaid pieces because it does the trend so damn well and keeps it modern season after season." -Jenna Pizzuta, Fashion Assistant

4 of 9

COWBOY BOOTS

"I am so hyped for boots season. I actually wore a few pairs with my maxi dresses this summer, but I haven't had a chance to try out a pair with the western influences that were spotted at Isabel Marant, Rejina Pyo, and Chloé. Come fall, I'll be wearing these on the regular." -Alexis Bennett, E-Commerce Editor

5 of 9

RAINBOW

"I'm excited to bring this cheery runway trend into my everyday wardrobe. I don't wear color all that often and when I do, it's usually in small doses like this sweater. But even a small rainbow is a big mood-booster!" -Ann Jacoby, Assistant Market Editor

6 of 9

SCARF PRINTS

"I loved the silky scarf prints that popped up on the fall runways of Tory Burch, 3.1 Phillip Lim, and Céline. I particularly swooned for Tibi's retro take, featuring an equestrian motif that nodded to the '70s. It is just the vibe that I will be embracing this season." -Kristina Rutkowski, Market Editor

7 of 9

DARK DENIM

"I love the idea of getting dressed in the morning and being able to head into the night hours without necessarily having to change clothes (or my accessories, for that matter.) A dark-wash pair of jeans is the perfect pant to take you from day to night, and I just love this straight-leg version from Khaite! I can’t wait to wear with a bootie and chunky sweater." -Elana Zajdman, Accessories Editor

8 of 9

LEATHER

"There was this great, tough-girl moment on the runway for fall, and I loved it. My personal style doesn't really scream tough leather and chains, but a ladylike leather pencil skirt feels like me and is very wearable." -LaShauna Williams, Assistant Market Editor

9 of 9

WESTERN

"I am excited to add some western flare to my wardrobe this fall. This belt is a great way to add a little something to basic jeans and a T-shirt." -Alexis Parente, Assistant Fashion Editor

Topshop $38 SHOP NOW

