The Trend You Need to Try: Oversized Buttons

Timur Emek/Getty Images
Kristina Rutkowski
Apr 24, 2017 @ 3:15 pm

Designers have been going mad for button detailing this spring and we can’t get enough of it! Usually an after thought…maybe not even a thought… but when artfully placed and totally oversized, buttons can make a truly stylish impact.

VIDEO: Spring Fashion Trends We're Looking Forward To

 

We've round up a few of our favorites at every price point to get you started. Make sure to look for summery fabrics as your base (think linen, crisp cotton, or a lightweight knit) and minimalist silhouettes to really let those special details be the focus.

1 of 11 Courtesy

midi dress

Khaite $1,050 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

striped jacket

Tory Burch $495 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

military skirt

Self Portrait $410 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

wrap shirt

A.W.A.K.E $515 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

sailor pants

J. Crew $118 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

chambray dress

Rejina Pyo $575 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

ribbed sweater

Ann Taylor $80 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

WIDE LEG CROP TROUSERS

Front Row Shop $34 (originally $56) SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

wool sweater

Altuzarra $719 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

side tie skirt

Topshop $80 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

MIDI DRESS

Mango $100 SHOP NOW

