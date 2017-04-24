The Trend You Need to Try: Oversized Buttons

Timur Emek/Getty Images
Designers have been going mad for button detailing this spring and we can’t get enough of it! Usually an after thought…maybe not even a thought… but when artfully placed and totally oversized, buttons can make a truly stylish impact.
VIDEO: Spring Fashion Trends We're Looking Forward To
We've round up a few of our favorites at every price point to get you started. Make sure to look for summery fabrics as your base (think linen, crisp cotton, or a lightweight knit) and minimalist silhouettes to really let those special details be the focus.
