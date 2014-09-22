The Trend: Wild Things

1 of 13 ImaxTree (4)

Reasons To Love It

Animal prints have officially been tamed: There's nothing overtly sexy about these spots and scales—they're small, quiet, and set against a backdrop of creamy white or misty gray. It's an elegant look that's equally appropriate for work, weekend, or evening.



HOW TO WEAR IT

Echo the neutral palette by teaming the patterns with similar hues. Steer clear of ultra-short minis, cropped tops, and tanks-the idea isn't to show your skin. Instead, restrained pieces like long coats, midiskirts, or loose trousers feel sophisticated. Prefer to just dabble in the trend? Accessorize with a hint of snake in the form of a cross-body bag or sleek open-toe heels.



Runway photos: (left to right) Reed Krakoff, Celine, Roberto Cavalli, Mary Katrantzou