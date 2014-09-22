The Trend: Wild Things

Sep 22, 2014 @ 4:24 pm
Clothes We Love- WIld Things
Reasons To Love It
Animal prints have officially been tamed: There's nothing overtly sexy about these spots and scales—they're small, quiet, and set against a backdrop of creamy white or misty gray. It's an elegant look that's equally appropriate for work, weekend, or evening.

HOW TO WEAR IT
Echo the neutral palette by teaming the patterns with similar hues. Steer clear of ultra-short minis, cropped tops, and tanks-the idea isn't to show your skin. Instead, restrained pieces like long coats, midiskirts, or loose trousers feel sophisticated. Prefer to just dabble in the trend? Accessorize with a hint of snake in the form of a cross-body bag or sleek open-toe heels.

Runway photos: (left to right) Reed Krakoff, Celine, Roberto Cavalli, Mary Katrantzou
Clothes We Love-Wild Things
Jenni Kayne
$898; intermixonline.com
Clothes We Love-Wild Things
Tamara Mellon
$595; tamaramellon.com
Clothes We Love-Wild Things
Rebecca Taylor
$325; rebeccataylor.com
Clothes We Love- WIld Things
Guess
$118; guess.com
Clothes We Love- WIld Things
Ann Taylor
$248; anntaylor.com
Clothes We Love-Wild Things
Loeffler Randall
$395; shopbop.com
Clothes We Love-Wild Things
Tory Burch
$425; toryburch.com
Clothes We Love- WIld Things
Michael Stars
$108; michaelstars.com
Clothes We Love- WIld Things
Vince Camuto
$158; vincecamuto.com
Clothes We Love-Wild Things
C.Wonder
$128; cwonder.com
Clothes We Love-Wild Things
Reiss
$195; reiss.com
Clothes We Love-Wild Things
Elizabeth and James
$495; net-a-porter.com
